RedHawks Snap Lincoln Win Streak in Extra Innings

Published on June 30, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release









Lincoln Saltdogs outfielder Cam Phelts

(Lincoln Saltdogs, Credit: Andersen Aubrey) Lincoln Saltdogs outfielder Cam Phelts(Lincoln Saltdogs, Credit: Andersen Aubrey)

Lincoln, Nebraska - Monday night at Haymarket Park, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks defeated the Lincoln Saltdogs, 6-5, in ten innings. The RedHawks won their second straight game and took the first game of the three-game midweek series. Lincoln had its five-game winning streak end. Jairo Pomares hit his eighth home run of the season in the loss. Also, Cary Arbolida set a Lincoln Saltdogs franchise record by reaching base safely in his 40th consecutive game.

Fargo-Moorhead (19-21) scored six runs, off ten hits, with no errors, and left thirteen runners on base. Lincoln (18-23) had five runs, with ten hits, committed two errors, and stranded six base runners. The game lasted three hours and seventeen minutes and was played in front of 2,578 fans.

The RedHawks took the lead in the top of the first inning. Facing Lincoln starting pitcher Graham Edwards, Juan Fernandez reached on a one-out single. Then, Dillon Thomas singled to put runners at first and third. Then, a passed ball allowed Fernandez to score, to make it 1-0.

Lincoln tied the game in the bottom of the fifth. Facing Fargo-Moorhead starting pitcher Bryce Brassfield, Jairo Pomares hit a solo home run to left field. His eighth long ball of the year tied the score at 1-1.

In the top of the sixth, Fargo-Moorhead recaptured the lead. Brian Fuentes led off the inning with a single. Then, Jairus Richards did the same. Two batters later, Cole Yearsley drew a walk, to load the bases. Then, a wild pitch scored Fuentes, to make it 2-1.

The Saltdogs tied the score in the bottom of the sixth. Cam Phelts led off the inning with a single, then stole second. Two batters later, Jake Hjelle reached on an infield single, to put runners at first and third. The RedHawks went to the bullpen and brought in Parker Harm to pitch. Two batters later, Cary Arbolida singled, scoring Phelts, to tie the score at 2-2. With the hit, Arbolida reached base safely in his 40th consecutive game, setting the Saltdogs franchise record, surpassing the mark set in 2025 by Brody Fahr, of 39 games in a row.

Fargo-Moorhead plated two in the top of the seventh. Facing Lincoln reliever Jeferson Figueroa, Juan Fernandez led off with a double. Then, Dillon Thomas hit a two-run home run to left, to make it a 4-2 game.

Lincoln battled back to tie the game in the bottom of the eighth. Facing reliever Angelo Cabral, Cam Phelts drew a walk, then stole second. Nick Shumpert singled, putting runners at first and third. Then, Shumpert stole second base. After a Jake Hjelle strikeout, the RedHawks brought in Eric Chalus to pitch. A wild pitch scored Phelts to make it 4-3. Then, a Jairo Pomares sacrifice fly to right, scored Shumpert, to tie the score at 4-4.

Neither team scored in the ninth, thus, forcing extra innings. In the top of the tenth, Lincoln brought David Shaw in to pitch. The RedHawks' Jairus Richards was the placed runner at second. Richards advanced to third on a wild pitch. Then, Colby Wilkerson popped up a bunt, that fell under the diving glove of Cael Chatham, at third base, putting runners on the corners. Shaw got Cole Yearsley to pop out on a bunt attempt, to Griffin Everitt on a diving catch in foul territory, up the third base line, for the first out. Then, Aiden Byrne was hit by a pitch, to load the bases. The next batter, Jesus Lujano, hit a one-hopper to third, that Chatham bobbled, regathered in foul territory, and threw home, on the force, however, Richards scored, to make it 5-4. Then, Juan Fernandez hit a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Wilkerson, to make it a 6-4, RedHawks' lead. Shaw got out of the inning by striking out Dillon Thomas, looking.

In the bottom of the tenth, Fargo-Moorhead brought Tyler Jeans in to pitch. The placed runner at second for Lincoln was Cael Chatham. Jeans struck out Cam Phelts and Nick Shumpert for the first two outs in the inning. Then, Jake Hjelle singled, scoring Chatham, to make the score 6-5. However, Jeans got Jairo Pomares to ground out to second, to end the game.

Fargo-Moorhead starting pitcher Bryce Brassfield threw 5.1 innings, giving up two runs, off five hits and struck out eight batters. Parker Harm worked 1.2 innings, yielding two hits and struck out one. Angelo Cabral pitched 0.1 inning, giving up two runs, off one hit, struck out one, and walked one. Eric Chalus (2-1) picked up the win, pitching 1.2 innings, giving up one hit and struck out two. Tyler Jeans (6) picked up the save, pitching 1.0 inning, yielding one unearned run, off one hit, and struck out two.

Saltdogs starting pitcher Graham Edwards threw 6.0 innings, giving up two runs, off five hits, struck out six, and walked five. Jeferson Figueroa pitched 1.0 inning, yielding two runs, off two hits, and walked two. Gabriel Jaramillo worked a clean eighth inning. Zac McCleve pitched 1.0 inning, gave up two hits, and struck out one. David Shaw (2-1) took the loss, pitching 1.0 inning, yielding two runs, one earned, off one hit, and struck out one.

Offensively for the RedHawks, Jesus Lujano was 0-for-6 with an RBI. Juan Fernandez was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Dillon Thomas went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run.

For Lincoln, Jake Hjelle was 2-for-5 with an RBI. Jairo Pomares was 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs batted in. Cary Arbolida was 1-for-4 with an RBI. Connor Bagnieski went 2-for-5.

Game two of the series is Tuesday night at Haymarket Park. RHP Chandler Woolridge (0-1, 7.80 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. RHP Kyle Crigger (3-3, 4.21 ERA) will be on the mound for Fargo-Moorhead. First pitch will be 6:35 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and on: www.aabaseball.tv.

Tuesday night's game is TRIPLE PLAY TUESDAY! sponsored by Celerion. Fans may donate one new stuffed animal or blanket for the BraveBe Child Advocacy Center and receive a FREE General Admission ticket. It's also Taco Tuesday. Get two tacos for $6. Plus, fans can get $2 OFF popcorn, waffle cones, lemonade, and limeade. For tickets, merchandise, and more information, visit: www.saltdogs.com.

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