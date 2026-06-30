Summerhill's Seventh-Inning Hit Defeats Cougars

Published on June 30, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) For the seventh time in 16 games the Gary SouthShore RailCats met up with the Kane County Cougars after playing two series against them in Geneva. The opening game of a four-game set featured ace pitchers Peyton Long facing Konnor Ash.

In the top of the first inning with Josh Allen at second with two outs, Alex McGarry singled into left that brought Allen across. In the top of the fourth, a sacrifice fly off the bat of Nick Dalesandro moved the score to 2-0.

In the bottom of the fourth Colin Summerhill smashed a ball into the right center field gap and it led to Summerhill tripling home a run to cut the Cougars lead in half 2-1. With two outs and Summerhill still at third, Nick Podkul's second hit of the contest tied it at two.

Ash would depart after six innings, giving the baseball to Jordan Martinson. Martinson would give up two hits and a walk and before he could get an out he was removed for Jake Gilbert. Summerhill broke his bat but got it to float over the hit of Sam Dexter at shortstop to give the RailCats a 3-2.

Peyton Long would work seven innings striking out two, walking no one and spun his fifth quality start of the season. RailCats Manager Jeff Isom would bring in his bullpen in the eighth after taking the lead. Denson Hull struck out the side and with runners at first and second and two outs, Jacob Coats got a fly out to center to record his league-leading ninth save.

The RailCats snapped a four-game losing streak and ended the Cougars' four-game winning streak. The RailCats record moves to 19-20, and Kane County falls to 21-17. RHP Deyni Olivero will pitch against Westin Muir for the Tuesday matchup; first pitch is scheduled for 6:45 and the game can be found on AABaseball.TV.







American Association Stories from June 30, 2026

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