Lake Country Four-Run Sixth Sinks RailCats

Published on June 28, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Oconomowoc, WI) The second game of the weekend series between the Gary SouthShore RailCats and Lake Country DockHounds was set with Dawson Lane going for Gary and the DockHounds turned to Chris Jefferson. The DockHounds headed into the game having won the previous game 8-1 and had a chance to take the series.

The DockHounds wasted no time getting on the board. Ray Zuberer III hit an RBI single into center field to plate Ripken Reyes. A second run came across the next inning on a bad throw when Brett Roberts stole third and would get to advance home to make it 2-0.

In the top of the third Elvis Peralta led off the inning with a double down the left field line. With two outs Korry Howell hit a double of his own to put the score to 2-1. Zuberer III and Peter Zimmerman tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the fifth.

In the bottom of the sixth with two outs, the DockHounds scored four runs and three of them off when Zimmerman doubled down the left field line and made it 8-1. The DockHounds would go on to win by the same score to claim the series with one game to go.

The RailCats have dropped three in a row and are now at 18-19 on the season. The 'Cats will start RHP Matt Reitz and RHP Shane Anderson will pitch for Lake Country. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 PM and a livestream will be found on AABaseball.TV.

The RailCats will be back home on Monday to being a homestand where they will face the Kane Country Cougars and close it out with a weekend series against the Lincoln Saltdogs. The RailCats have Nurses Night Out on June 29, Noche de Gatos(Hispanic Heritage Night) on June 30, Rusty's Rootin' Tootin' Country Night presented by Gary Public Transportation Corporation on July 2, Kickoff to Independence Day on July 3, America 250 Celebration on July 4, and closed out with Military Appreciation Night presented by Good Boy Vodka. Tickets are available on Tixr.com/RailCats or call the park at 219-882-2255.







American Association Stories from June 28, 2026

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