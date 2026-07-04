RailCats Homer Four Times and Pitch First Shutout of 2026

Published on July 3, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) The homestand continued at the Steel Yard for the Gary SouthShore RailCats except they set their attention onto the visiting Lincoln Saltdogs who were coming off winning six of their last eight games. Matt Reitz opened the series up against Foster Pace in front of 3,386 RailCats fans.

The RailCats got a home run from Nick Podkul in the bottom of the second that started the scoring. In the bottom of the fifth, the RailCats offense spent a lot of time at the plate. After a leadoff out the RailCats would have nine-straight players reach and score seven runs on six hits, one of the hits was a two-run blast by Kevin Watson Jr for his second on the season. After five it was 8-0 Gary.

Gary would go on to score in every inning after that. Colin Summerhill and Nick Podkul would homer in back-to-back innings; Summerhill has homered in back-to-back games and Podkul has three home runs in his last two games. Chris Jacobs singled into center in the eighth inning to round the RailCats total to 11-0.

Matt Reitz would go seven scoreless innings to lower his ERA to a 3.38. He got the win for his fourth win of the season. Pace got the loss, his record is 1-3 on the season. The RailCats improve their record to 21-22 and have won their last two games.

Game Two of the series is scheduled for 3:00 tomorrow on the Fourth of July. All-Star right-hander Peyton Long will toe the slab for the club and he will go up against RHP Jacob Hughes. Tickets are available at TIXR.com/RailCats or call at 219-882-2255.







American Association Stories from July 3, 2026

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