Lincoln Completes Weekend Sweep of Chicago

Published on June 28, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release









Lincoln Saltdogs pitcher Haden Erbe (roght) vs. the Chicago Dogs

(Lincoln Saltdogs) Lincoln Saltdogs pitcher Haden Erbe (roght) vs. the Chicago Dogs(Lincoln Saltdogs)

Lincoln, Nebraska - For the fourth time this week, the Lincoln Saltdogs recorded a come-from-behind victory. Sunday afternoon at Haymarket Park, Lincoln defeated the Chicago Dogs, 8-6, and completed a four-game sweep in the weekend series. With the victory, Lincoln extended its winning streak to five games, while Chicago dropped its seventh in a row.

Lincoln (18-22) scored eight runs, off nine hits, committed one error, and stranded five base runners. Chicago (13-26) had six runs, with eight hits, had one error, and left seven runners on base. Sunday's game lasted two hours and fifty-one minutes and was played in front of 2,589 fans.

The Saltdogs started the scoring in the bottom of the second. Facing Chicago starting pitcher Steven Lacey, Cary Arbolida hit a pop up in foul ground, which was dropped by first baseman Tyreque Reed. Arbolida took advantage of the extra opportunity, two pitches later, when he hit a solo home run, to center field, to make it a 1-0 Lincoln lead. On the play, Arbolida extended his streak of reaching base to 39 consecutive games.

Chicago responded in the top of the third. Facing Lincoln starting pitcher Haden Erbe, Derek Maiben drew a walk. Jonothan Soto laid down a sacrifice bunt, to move Maiben to second base. Then, Giovanni DiGiacomo hit a double, scoring Maiben, to tie the game at 1-1. The next batter, Ethan Wilder, singled, scoring DiGiacomo, to put Chicago ahead, 2-1.

Lincoln tied the game in the bottom of the third inning. Cam Phelts led off with a single, then stole second. Two batters later, Jake Hjelle doubled off the wall in left-center, scoring Phelts, to make it 2-2.

The Dogs recaptured the lead in the top of the fifth. Jonothan Soto walked. Then, Giovanni DiGiacomo hit a two-run home run, to left field, to make it a 4-2 Chicago lead.

The Saltdogs got a run back in the bottom of the sixth. With two outs, Connor Bagnieski hit his first home run of the season, an opposite-field shot to left, to make the score 4-3.

Lincoln changed the complexion of the game in the bottom of the eighth. Facing relief pitcher Brendan Roberts, Jake Hjelle hit a one-out solo home run to left, just inside the foul pole, to tie the game at 4-4. Then, Jairo Pomares walked. Cary Arbolida singled, to put runners at first and second. Chicago went to the bullpen and brought in Austin Eaton to pitch. The next batter, Connor Bagnieski, walked, to load the bases. After Tanner O'Tremba flew out to right for the second out of the inning, Calyn Halvorson hit a two-rbi single to left, to put Lincoln in front 6-4. Then, Jacob Morrow hit a single, scoring Bagnieski and Halvorson, to make it an 8-4 Lincoln lead.

In the top of the ninth, the Saltdogs brought in Tyler Stasiowski to pitch. He recorded the first two outs on a fly out and a strikeout. However, Derek Maiben singled. Then, Jonothan Soto walked. A wild pitch advanced the runners to second and third. Then, Giovanni DiGiacomo singled, scoring Maiben, to make it 8-5. Ethan Wilder walked, to load the bases. Then, Jacob Maiben was hit with a pitch, scoring Soto, to make the score, 8-6. Lincoln went to the bullpen and brought in Harold Cortijo. With the bases loaded, Cortijo struck out pinch-hitter Jaxx Groshans, swinging at a 3-2 pitch, to end the game.

Saltdogs starter Haden Erbe pitched 6.0 innings, giving up four runs, off five hits, struck out five, and walked three. Jeferson Figueroa pitched a clean seventh inning. David Shaw (2-0) earned the win, pitching 1.0 inning, giving up one hit, and walked one. Tyler Stasiowski pitched 0.2 innings, yielding two runs, off one hit, struck out one, and walked two. Harold Cortijo (1) picked up the save, pitching 0.1 inning, with a strikeout.

Chicago starter Steven Lacey pitched 7.0 innings, giving up three runs, two earned, off five hits and struck out twelve batters. Brendan Roberts (0-1) took the loss, pitching 0.1 inning, yielding three runs, off two hits, and walked one. Austin Eaton pitched 0.2 innings, giving up two runs, off two hits.

Offensively for Lincoln, Jake Hjelle was 2-for-4 with a home run, and two runs batted in. Cary Arbolida was 2-for-4 with a solo home run. Connor Bagnieski was 1-for-3 with a solo home run. Calyn Halvorson and Jacob Morrow were both 1-for-3 with two RBIs.

For the Dogs, Giovanni DiGiacomo was 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and four runs batted in. Ethan Wilder was 1-for-3 with an RBI. Jacob Maiben went 1-for-4 and drove in one run.

Lincoln will continue its seven-game homestand, by hosting the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in a three-game series, beginning Monday night. RHP Graham Edwards (1-3, 10.04 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. RHP Bryce Brassfield (2-0, 2.77 ERA) will be on the mound for Fargo-Moorhead. First pitch will be 6:35 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and on: www.aabaseball.tv.

Monday's game is MINI & MILITARY MONDAY! Fans 12 and under and all military personnel receive Buy One/Get One Free tickets. For tickets, merchandise, and more information, visit: www.saltdogs.com.

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American Association Stories from June 28, 2026

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