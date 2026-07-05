Rain Suspends Game on Fourth of July

Published on July 4, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







Gary, Indiana - Saturday, the Lincoln Saltdogs and Gary SouthShore RailCats met for a matinee, Fourth of July contest, at U.S. Steel Yard. After seven innings of play, the game was suspended, tied at 2-2, due to rain. The game will resume Sunday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. Thirty minutes after the completion of the suspended game, Sunday's originally scheduled game will be played, which will be a nine-inning contest.

In Saturday's action, Lincoln started the scoring in the top of the fifth inning. With one out, facing Gary SouthShore starter Peyton Long, Cam Phelts drew a walk. Then, Nick Shumpert hit a fly ball to left, which was misplayed by the RailCats' Camryn Williams, and was dropped, allowing Phelts to score, to make it 1-0. Then, Jake Hjelle struck out swinging, however the pitch was wild, allowing Hjelle to reach first, and Shumpert to take third. The next batter, Jairo Pomares, hit a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Shumpert, to make it a 2-0 Lincoln lead.

The RailCats got on the board just before the rain fell. In the bottom of the seventh, facing Lincoln reliever David Shaw, Chris Jacobs singled. A ground out to third by Nick Podkul advanced Jacobs to second. Then, Jake Guenther singled, to put runners at first and third. The next batter, Camryn Williams hit a chopper, which Jake Hjelle fielded at first, and threw to second to get the force out on Guenther. The relay back to first, from Nick Shumpert, was low, which David Shaw could not field, and bounced away, allowing Jacobs to score, and Williams to advance to second. The next batter, Kevin Watson, Jr. doubled to the center field wall, scoring Williams, to tie the score at 2-2. David Shaw struck out Elvis Peralta, looking, to end the inning. Then, the game went into a rain delay. After a 36-minute wait, the game was suspended.

After the suspended game concludes, Sunday, the final game of the series will be played. RHP Haden Erbe (2-2, 5.27 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. RHP Deyni Olivero (3-3, 4.50 ERA) will be on the mound for Gary SouthShore. Sunday's games will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and on: www.aabaseball.tv.

The next home date for the Saltdogs will be Tuesday, July 7th, when they host Gary SouthShore in a 5:30 p.m. doubleheader. That night is TRIPLE PLAY TUESDAY! sponsored by Celerion. Fans may donate three hygiene items for CenterPointe and receive a FREE General Admission ticket. It's also Taco Tuesday. Get two tacos for $6. Plus, there will be $2 OFF popcorn, waffle cones, lemonade, and limeade.







American Association Stories from July 4, 2026

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