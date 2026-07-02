Polls Open for Bagnieski in "Last Man In" Voting
Published on July 2, 2026 under American Association (AA)
Lincoln Saltdogs News Release
Lincoln, Nebraska - Lincoln Saltdogs Infielder and Designated Hitter Connor Bagnieski has been selected as a "Last Man In" candidate for the 2026 American Association All-Star Game, and fans can now vote to select him to place him on the West Division Roster.
Bagnieski, has been a key contributor all season, batting, .378 with one home run and 23 runs batted in. The 28-year-old native of Green Bay, Wisconsin is leading the American Association in batting average, plus is currently in the middle of a seventeen-game hitting streak.
The voting is currently open and closes at 12pm, Friday. To vote for Connor Bagnieski as the "Last Man In" on the West Division roster, go to: www.saltdogs.com/vote.
For more information about the 2026 American Association All-Star Game, including tickets, schedule of events and fan experiences, visit Saltdogs.com/All-Star-Game-2026.
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