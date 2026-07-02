Hart Earns Fourth Career All-Star Nod

Published on July 2, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Moorhead, MN - Sioux Falls Canaries first baseman Mike Hart has been selected to the 2026 American Association All-Star Game, the league announced Wednesday. This makes the fourth career all-star nod for Hart, who was previously chosen in 2019, 2023 and 2024.

The Lowell, Massachusetts, native ranks seventh among qualified hitters in both batting average (.341) and on-base percentage (.429) this season. The 2019 American Association Rookie of the Year has also tallied 11 doubles and 28 RBIs, tied for the most on the Canaries roster.

The West Division team will be managed by Sioux Falls skipper Mike Meyer as West Division playoff champions from last season. The game will take place on Wednesday, July 15 at Haymarket Park in Lincoln, Nebraska, and will be broadcast on MLB Network.







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