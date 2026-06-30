Rehwaldt, Curialle Earn All-Star Game Starting Nods

Published on June 30, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Moorhead, MN - Josh Rehwaldt and Michael Curialle have been announced as starters for the West Division squad in the 2026 American Association All-Star Game. The game will take place on Wednesday, July 15 at Haymarket Park in Lincoln, Nebraska, and will be broadcast on MLB Network.

This marks the third consecutive All-Star nod for Rehwaldt, who will be the West Division's Designated Hitter. The University of Sioux Falls product leads all qualified American Association hitters in batting average (.373), on-base percentage (.475) and OPS (1.093) with his .618 slugging percentage good for second.

Curialle, a newcomer to the league this season, makes his first All-Star Game appearance as the West Division's shortstop. Through 40 games, the former UCLA Bruin is hitting .277 with a team-best 11 doubles and 27 runs batted in.

The starters in both divisions were voted on by representatives from all twelve of the league's clubs. The West Division team will be managed by Canaries skipper Mike Meyer as West Division playoff champions from last season.

Reserves and pitching staffs for both divisions will be announced later this week which Last Man In voting set to begin Thursday, July 2 at 2:00pm.







American Association Stories from June 30, 2026

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