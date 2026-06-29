Cougars Rally to Sweep Canaries

Published on June 28, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - Kane County scored five runs over the final two innings to top the Sioux Falls Canaries 11-10 Sunday evening at the Birdcage, completing a three-game series sweep.

The Cougars opened the scoring in the first inning with a three-run homerun before the Birds got two back in the bottom of the second. Anthony Sharkas smacked a two-out solo homerun, TJ Racherbaumer followed with a walk and scored on a double from Mason Minzey.

A two-out error led to a Cougar run in the top of the third and they'd add an RBI sacrifice fly in the fourth inning to build a 5-2 lead.

Sioux Falls responded by sending 12 batters to the plate in the home half, erupting for eight runs. Josh Rehwaldt doubled to start the inning and scored on a double from Mike Hart. Back-to-back walks loaded the bases for Trevor Achenbach, who was hit by a pitch. Joe Vos then tied the game with a single, forcing a pitching change.

Anthony Hall drilled a three-run double to put the Birds in front 8-5 and Rehwaldt brought in two more with a single before Kane County could escape the jam.

The Cougars got back in the game with an RBI sacrifice fly in the fifth inning and a two-run homerun in the eighth.

Trailing 10-8 entering the ninth, Kane County scored three times to retake the lead. A leadoff triple came in to score on a sacrifice fly and, down to their final strike, the Cougars pulled in front with a two-run single.

Hall led off the bottom of the frame with a base hit and reached second on a sacrifice bunt. After a flyout, an intentional walk put the winning run on base and a wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position but a strikeout ended the rally.

Vos, Hall and Rehwaldt each finished with two hits as the Birds fall to 19-21 overall. The Canaries open a three-game home series against Sioux City Tuesday night at 6:35pm.







American Association Stories from June 28, 2026

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