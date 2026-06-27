Big Fourth Inning Not Enough on Friday

Published on June 26, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries struck for four runs in the fourth inning and Trevor Achenbach belted a solo homerun in the seventh but it wasn't enough as Kane County topped the Birds 9-5 on Friday.

The Cougars struck for a pair of runs in the top of the second before the Canaries jumped in front with their four-run fourth frame. Joe Vos doubled and reached third base on an Anthony Hall single. A sacrifice fly from Michael Curialle scored Vos before Josh Rehwaldt doubled to bring in Hall. Mike Hart followed with a go-ahead triple and then scored on an Anthony Sharkas sacrifice fly.

Kane County got a run back in the top of the fifth and took the lead for good with a two-run double in the sixth. They'd score twice more in the top of the seventh before Achenbach's solo blast in the home half brought Sioux Falls within 7-5.

The Cougars countered with a two-run single in the eighth inning and the Canaries could draw no closer.

Sioux Falls (19-19) was led offensively by two hits from Hart. The two teams resume their three-game series Saturday at 5:35pm.







American Association Stories from June 26, 2026

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