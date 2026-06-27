Middle-Inning Surge Pushes Monarchs Past X's

Published on June 26, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX CITY, IOWA - Kansas City (22-14) dominated the middle innings and beat Sioux City (17-21) by a final score of 8-4 on Friday night, using three big swings to flip the game and hand the X's a home loss.

Manager Steve Montgomery said afterward that, "...can't be missing on the big part of the plate."

The X's actually opened strong, with Braulio Vasquez launching a two - run homer in the first to grab early momentum, but Kansas City answered in the second on an RBI double from Brady Lindsly to cut the lead to 2-1.

The turning point came in the fourth, when the Monarchs erupted for four runs on six hits against Peniel Otano, who entered the night with the league's best ERA at 1.83.

All nine Kansas City hitters came to the plate, producing three singles, two doubles, and a two - run homer from Lindsly, who finished 3-for-4 with three RBI as the Monarchs surged ahead 5-2.

Kansas City added more damage in the sixth when Otano retired the first two hitters before giving up a solo homer to Trevor Boone and a two - run shot to Saul Garza, with a single in between.

Otano's final line was a rare struggle with 14 hits and eight earned runs allowed.

Sioux City tried to rally late, scoring in both the eighth and ninth innings, but stranded six runners over the final three frames, stalling any chance of a comeback.

Julio Rosario kept the X's within reach with 3.1 scoreless innings out of the bullpen, but the offense couldn't convert enough opportunities.

Sioux City continues the three - game set against Kansas City on Saturday. First pitch for game two is at 6:05 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 5:35 p.m. on KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM. Fans can also watch every American Association game this season on the league's streaming platform at aabaseball.tv.

Notes from the Booth with DV:

-Kansas City leads the season series 3-1.

-Sioux City is 4-2 on Friday night.

-The X's stole two bases both in the bottom of the ninth their 95th and 96th.

-Julio Rosario tossed 3.1 scoreless innings.







American Association Stories from June 26, 2026

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