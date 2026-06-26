Explorers Look to Rule the Weekend

Published on June 26, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers, fresh off a series win over the Winnipeg Goldeyes, continue the current six-game homestand with game one of a three-game weekend series against the Kansas City Monarchs. The weekend is jam packed with something for fans of all ages at Lewis and Clark Park.

Explorers Opponent

The Kansas City Monarchs, June 26-28

FRIDAY, June 26-6:55 p.m.

FREE SHIRT FRIDAYS-Alberto Osuna T-shirt jerseys will be thrown out throughout the game, Presented by Absolute Screen Art. Be sure to stick around after the game to meet Alberto Osuna for pictures and autographs!

SATURDAY, June 27-6:05 p.m.

3rd ANNUAL AG NIGHT & JERSEY AUCTION - The Explorers will wear AG Themed Jerseys, Sponsored by CF Industries,

and will give away Drawstring Bags, presented by Ziegler Cat

POST-GAME CONCERT WITH DANE LOUIS- Stay after the game and enjoy the show!

SUNDAY, JUNE 28-4:05 p.m.

SUNDAY FUN DAY!!

MILITARY SUNDAYS- All military personnel can buy one ticket and get a second one FREE with valid ID, Presented by Liberty National Bank.

ICE CREAM SUNDAYS

KIDS RUN THE BASES-After the game, kids can enjoy running around the bases just like their favorite Explorer!

GRILL GIVEAWAY- Every Sunday Pilot Rock will give away a free grill to one lucky fan!

Following the series, the Explorers will be off on Monday, June 29 then travel to Sioux Falls to begin a three-game series against the Canaries, June 30-July 2. The X's will return home on Friday, July 3 to begin a three-game series with the Sioux Falls Canaries.

TUNE INTO ALL THE EXPLORERS ACTION ON KSCJ AND AABASEBALL.TV.







American Association Stories from June 26, 2026

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