Kane County Bats Jump on RailCats Early

Published on June 26, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Geneva, IL) The third and final game of the series between the Gary SouthShore RailCats took on the Kane County Cougars, the RailCats had already taken the series a day early but went for the sweep with Deyni Olivero taking on Westin Muir.

The Cougars came out of the gates swinging in the bottom of the first. Armond Upshaw homered over the centerfield wall, Claudio Finol doubled in two runs off the center field wall. Charles Mack hit the second home run of the inning to cap off a five-run first inning.

Cooper Edwards in the top of the third sent his second home run of the season to get the RailCats on the board, the Cougars would score in the bottom of the fourth to extend their lead to five again. In the top of the fifth Nick Podkul drove in Elvis Peralta on a sacrifice fly and it was 6-2.

Kane County scratched across their seventh run in the sixth and in the seventh they blew the game open. With the bases loaded, Nick Dalesandro doubled down the right field line to clear the bases and the Cougars would go on to win by a final of 11-2.

The RailCats enter Friday with an 18-17 record and return to fourth place in the East Division. Their next series is in Lake Country against the second-place DockHounds with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35. A livestream of the game will be provided on AABaseball.TV.







American Association Stories from June 26, 2026

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