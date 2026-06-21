RailCats' Rally Falls Short

Published on June 20, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) The RailCats and the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks took the field at the Steel Yard in Gary for game two of the series after the 'Cats took the first game by a final of 6-3. Frank Plesac took the mound and faced off against Bryce Brassfield.

The RedHawks scored two runs in the top of the second inning and tacked on a third run on an opposite field double by Dillon Thomas. In the bottom of the third Cooper Weiss drove in the first run with a ball down the line and Marc Flores put the ball in play to make it a one run game.

In the top of the fifth Jose Sermo crushed a home run over the right field wall to give Fargo a three-run lead again. In the bottom of the seventh a runner scored on an error by the shortstop Aidan Byrne and a wild pitch made it a one run game.

Tyler Jeans struck out the side with the tying-run at first base and split the two games setting a rubber match for Sunday's game. RHP Kolby Kiser faces off against RailCats starting pitcher, Matt Reitz. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 and tickets are available at Tixr.Com/RailCats or call at 219-882-2255.







American Association Stories from June 20, 2026

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