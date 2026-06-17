RailCats Score Six in the First and Hold on 8-6 over Dogs

Published on June 17, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) The Gary SouthShore RailCats and the Chicago Dogs faced each other for the second time of the series. The Dogs won the opening game on a late home run by Jacob Maiben and they started former RailCat J.C. Flowers and Matt Reitz went for Gary.

In the bottom of the first the RailCats got out to an incredible start. Camryn Williams had the first run-scoring hit and the 'Cats would tack on five more runs in the frame to jump out to a 6-0 lead and forced Flowers out of the game yearly.

The Dogs cut the lead in half with three runs scoring in the top of the second with the final run being scored on the groundball from Jaylyn Williams to send Tyreque Reed home. The RailCats in the bottom of the second and third got home runs from Camryn Williams and Korry Howell and the 'Cats led 8-3.

The Dogs scratched across a run in the top of the fifth and in the top of the eighth a bases loaded walk brought in a run. Jacob Coats would come in with the bases loaded, no outs, and a three-run game. A sacrifice fly from Jacob Maiben made it 8-6, Coats would get two more outs to end the threat.

Coats pitched the top of the ninth and with the tying-run at first, Derek Maiben hit a soft-liner to the right side and with Nick Podkul positioned perfectly he brought it in and the RailCats held on 8-6.

The RailCats and Dogs are scheduled for a 6:45 game tomorrow with Peyton Long going up against Steven Lacey. The RailCats now sit at 14-14 and have evened the series through the first two games. A livestream is available on AABaseball.TV.

The RailCats return home for seven-straight home games with a four-game set coming up against the Chicago Dogs and three more over the weekend facing off against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. Tomorrow's game is scheduled for 6:45 and it is Mixer's on the Mound night. Tickets are available on Tixr.com/RailCats or call at 219-882-2255.







American Association Stories from June 17, 2026

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