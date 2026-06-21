Canaries Slug Three Homeruns Behind Kirkeby's Strong Outing

Published on June 20, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Cleburne, TX - The Sioux Falls Canaries hit three homeruns behind a quality start from Dylan Kirkeby to top Cleburne 8-3 on Saturday.

TJ Racherbaumer opened the scoring with an RBI single in the top of the second and Anthony Sharkas added an inside-the-park two-run homer an inning later.

The Railroaders scored twice in the bottom half to pull within 3-2 but would get no closer the rest of the way.

Anthony Hall and Mike Hart both launched solo homeruns in the top of the fifth and the Canaries tacked on three more runs in the seventh. Joe Vos scored on a fielder's choice before Racherbaumer brought in two more with a double.

The Railroaders got a run back in the bottom of the eighth but the Sioux Falls pitching staff did not allow a baserunner the rest of the way.

Hall, Sharkas, Racherbaumer and Trevor Achenbach each finished with two hits while Racherbaumer drove in three. Dylan Kirkeby allowed an earned run on three hits and struck out four over six innings to improve to 3-1 on the season.

The Canaries (18-16) will look to clinch the three-game series Sunday night at 6:06pm.







American Association Stories from June 20, 2026

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