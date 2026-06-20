Goldeyes Power Past Saltdogs

Published on June 20, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Noah Marcelo of the Winnipeg Goldeyes heads to first

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Mathieu Ferrand) Noah Marcelo of the Winnipeg Goldeyes heads to first(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Mathieu Ferrand)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (14-18) defeated the Lincoln Saltdogs 10-5 at Blue Cross Park Friday evening.

Winnipeg centre fielder Noah Marcelo smacked his team-leading ninth home run of the season to open the scoring in the bottom of the first inning - a two-run shot to left field with third baseman Ramón Bramasco aboard.

Noah Marcelo - Mathieu Ferrand/Winnipeg Goldeyes | Click here to download this image.

Lincoln (12-19) got one run back in the second when catcher Jacob Morrow was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Left fielder Jairo Pomares was forced in to make the score 2-1 Goldeyes.

The Saltdogs took the lead in the third inning. Second baseman Calyn Halvorson lifted a sacrifice fly to left field that brought Pomares in. On the same play, first baseman Jake Hjelle scored on a throwing error to make it 3-2 Lincoln.

After a one-hour, 11-minute rain delay in the bottom of the fourth inning, the Goldeyes rallied to score four times with two out. Bramasco put Winnipeg ahead 4-3 with a single to left that drove in right fielder Keshawn Lynch and shortstop Ray-Patrick Didder. The next batter, left fielder Adam Hall, punched a single through the right side to bring in catcher Raphaël Pelletier and Bramasco, increasing the lead to 6-3.

In the fifth, Pelletier lined a single to right-centre field, plating first baseman T.J. Schofield-Sam and Didder to make it 8-3 Goldeyes.

Another two-run home run to left by designated hitter Jiandido Tromp in the bottom of the sixth inning made the score 10-3 Winnipeg. Marcelo also scored. It was Tromp's fifth four-bagger of the year.

Lincoln was not finished, however. In the top of the eighth inning, shortstop Nick Shumpert doubled down the right field line with two out, driving in centre fielder Paul Myro and Morrow, cutting the Goldeyes' lead to 10-5.

Mitchell Lambson started for Winnipeg but did not return after the rain delay. He went four innings, allowing three runs - two earned - on four hits. The veteran lefty struck out three and walked three. Eli Saul (W, 2-0) was first out of the bullpen, working 2 1/3 innings and giving up two hits. Quinn Waterhouse, Willian Suárez, and James Colyer also appeared in relief.

Saltdogs starter Graham Edwards (L, 1-3) was lifted after 4 2/3 innings, surrendering eight runs on eight hits. The right-hander struck out four and issued five free passes.

The series continues Saturday at 6:00 p.m. with lefty Tasker Strobel (1-1, 7.13 ERA) expected to make a spot start for the Goldeyes. Southpaw Ryan Rembisz (1-4, 3.81 ERA) will take the ball for Lincoln.

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 5:35 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on Envol 91 FM, with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream will be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

It will be a jam-packed weekend at the downtown Winnipeg ballpark. Saturday, the team celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day, with a lucky fan winning a round-trip flight. Sunday is Father's Day and Sunday Family Fun Day. The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a free bucket hat. Not only can kids run the bases after the game, but they can also play catch with dad on the field!

For information about Single Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

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American Association Stories from June 20, 2026

Goldeyes Power Past Saltdogs - Winnipeg Goldeyes

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