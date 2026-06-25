Goldeyes Slug Three Homers in Win over Explorers

Published on June 25, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Ray-Patrick Didder of the Winnipeg Goldeyes

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Tim Tushla/Sioux City Explorers) Ray-Patrick Didder of the Winnipeg Goldeyes(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Tim Tushla/Sioux City Explorers)

SIOUX CITY, IA - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (16-20) hit three home runs en route to a 10-4 victory over the Sioux City Explorers at Lewis & Clark Park Wednesday evening.

Winnipeg right fielder Adam Hall scored the game's first run in the top of the first inning when he tripled and came in on a throwing error that allowed centre fielder Noah Marcelo to reach base.

The Goldeyes extended their lead to 2-0 in the second after shortstop Ray-Patrick Didder was awarded home as the result of a balk called on Sioux City (16-20) starter Reed Butz.

Second baseman Jackson Van De Brake led off the bottom of the third inning with a home run to centre field that pulled the Explorers within one.

Winnipeg crossed the plate three times in the fifth to make the score 5-1. Hall led off the inning with a home run to left field - his first of the season. Designated hitter Max Murphy then doubled down the right-field line to drive in Marcelo before himself scoring on a base hit to centre by second baseman Keshawn Lynch.

Sioux City cut the Goldeyes' lead to 5-3 in the bottom of the sixth inning when third baseman Zac Vooletich tripled to left field and brought in catcher Dillon Tatum. Vooletich then scored on a groundout to shortstop off the bat of left fielder Henry George.

Didder led off the eighth with a home run to left, sparking a four-run rally for Winnipeg. With two out, Hall singled up the middle on a ball that barely left the infield. First baseman Roby Enríquez and third baseman Ramón Bramasco came home on the play to make the score 8-3. Marcelo then grounded a single to centre that plated Hall to increase the lead to six runs.

The Goldeyes' final run of the contest came when Didder homered for the second straight at-bat, a one-out solo blast in the ninth. It was his fifth of the campaign and it made the score 10-3.

With two out in the bottom of the ninth inning, Explorers right fielder D'Shawn Knowles doubled to right field and knocked in designated hitter Alberto Osuna to make it 10-4, but one batter later, Van De Brake struck out swinging to end the ballgame.

Ryo Kohigashi (W, 2-1) struck out eight batters in six innings of work. He allowed three runs on five hits and walked one. Eli Saul and Quinn Waterhouse covered the final three frames out of the bullpen.

Butz (2-3) exited the game after 4 2/3 innings, having given up five runs on eight hits while striking out three and walking three.

Hall was a double shy of hitting for the cycle. He finished three-for-five with three runs batted in and three runs scored, increasing his team-leading batting average to .347. Didder also went three-for-five with two RBIs and three runs. Marcelo's two RBIs give him a team-high 35 on the season.

The series concludes Thursday at 6:35 p.m. with two left-handers starting for the second consecutive game. The Goldeyes will send veteran Mitchell Lambson (2-3, 6.94 ERA) to the mound, while Josh Landry (1-4, 4.01 ERA) is expected to get the call for Sioux City.

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 6:05 p.m. The video stream will be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

Winnipeg returns home to Blue Cross Park Friday, June 26 at 7:00 p.m. when they host the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on Rock 'N Wrestling Night with postgame fireworks. The spectacular six-game homestand will also include Pride Night on Saturday, Sunday Family Fun Day, Soirée Francophone on Monday, Ukrainian Night and Two Dollar Tuesday, and Canada Day on Wednesday.

For information about Single Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

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