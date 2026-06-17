Saltdogs Rebound to Beat Goldeyes

Published on June 17, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







LINCOLN, NE - The Lincoln Saltdogs (11-17) squandered a five-run, sixth-inning lead but recovered to defeat the Winnipeg Goldeyes 7-5 at Haymarket Park Tuesday evening.

Lincoln manufactured a run in the opening frame, as centre fielder Cam Phelts came in on first baseman Jake Hjelle's groundout to second.

The Saltdogs extended their lead with three more runs in the third inning. First, left fielder Jairo Pomares lined a double to right field that drove in catcher Jacob Morrow and Phelts. Pomares later scored on a throwing error to make it 4-0.

In the bottom of the fifth, designated hitter Connor Bagnieski gave Lincoln a five-run advantage with a bloop single to left field that brought in Hjelle.

Winnipeg (12-17) scored all their runs in the sixth, evening the score at 5-5. The rally started when first baseman T.J. Schofield-Sam drew a bases-loaded walk that forced in centre fielder Noah Marcelo. Shortstop Ray-Patrick Didder then doubled off the wall in left field to drive in right fielder Max Murphy and designated hitter Jiandido Tromp, reducing the deficit to 5-3. Left fielder Roby Enríquez hit a sacrifice fly to right that allowed Schofield-Sam to cross the plate before catcher Kevin García tied the game with a base hit to right field that brought Didder in to score. García had three hits to improve his batting average to .327.

Lincoln quickly regained the lead in the bottom of the inning, however. Hjelle singled to centre field, driving in Morrow to make the score 6-5.

The Saltdogs added an insurance run in the seventh when third baseman Jack Dragum hit a solo home run to left.

Foster Pace started for Lincoln and took a no-decision. He allowed just four hits in five innings, striking out four and walking one. Gabriel Jaramillo (W, 1-1) entered in the sixth and was the pitcher of record when the Saltdogs went ahead. Tyler Stasiowski (S, 4) was the sixth Lincoln pitcher of the evening and struck out the side in the ninth.

Goldeyes starter Luke Boyd gave up five runs - four earned - on eight hits in over five innings of work. He fanned two and walked three. James Colyer (L, 0-1) pitched two-thirds of an inning and surrendered a run on two hits. Tasker Strobel and Eli Saul also appeared in relief for Winnipeg.

The series continues from Lincoln Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. with James Bradwell (0-0, 9.00 ERA) expected to take the mound for the Goldeyes. The Saltdogs will counter with fellow right-hander Jacob Hughes (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 6:05 p.m. The video stream will be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

Winnipeg returns home Friday, June 19 at 7:00 p.m. when Lincoln pays a return visit to Blue Cross Park on what will be a jam-packed weekend at the downtown Winnipeg ballpark.

Friday, the Goldeyes will honour legendary broadcaster Scott Oake at a game that will feature post-game fireworks. Saturday, the team celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day, with a lucky fan winning a round-trip flight. Sunday is Father's Day and Sunday Family Fun Day. The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a free bucket hat. Not only can kids run the bases after the game, but they can also play catch with dad on the field!

For information about Single Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.







American Association Stories from June 17, 2026

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