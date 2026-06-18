Hughes Shines in Saltdogs Debut

Published on June 17, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release









Lincoln Saltdogs in the field

(Lincoln Saltdogs) Lincoln Saltdogs in the field(Lincoln Saltdogs)

Lincoln, Nebraska - Jacob Hughes struck out seven batters over six innings, recording a quality start in his Lincoln debut, Wednesday night at Haymarket Park, and the Saltdogs defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes, 8-3. At one point, Hughes retired nine straight Goldeyes, plus, got help from Cary Arbolida who hit a two-run home run. The Saltdogs have now won five straight home games, and after taking the first two games of the series with the Goldeyes, they will attempt to claim a sweep over Winnipeg, on Thursday night.

Lincoln (12-17) scored eight runs, off six hits, committed no errors, and left two runners on base. Winnipeg (12-18) had three runs, with six hits, with one error, and left seven runners aboard. The game clicked along at two hours and twenty-seven minutes and was played in front of 2,508 fans at Haymarket Park. With the victory, Lincoln moved into a tie for fourth place in the American Association West Division, with the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks.

Winnipeg started the scoring in the top of the first. Facing Lincoln starting pitcher, Jacob Hughes, Noah Marcelo hit a two-out, solo home run to left field, to make it 1-0, the Goldeyes.

The Saltdogs responded in the bottom of the first. Facing Winnipeg starting pitcher James Bradwell, Cam Phelts led off the inning with a single, then stole second, and third. Two batters later, Jake Hjelle drew a walk. Then, Jairo Pomares hit a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Phelts, to make it a 1-1 tie. Connor Bagnieski reached on a base on balls. Then, Cary Arbolida put Lincoln in front with a single, scoring Hjelle, to make it a 2-1, Lincoln lead.

The Goldeyes tied the game in the top of the second. Max Murphy led off the inning with a walk. Then, Kevin Garcia drew a base on balls. Jiandido Tromp reached on a fielder's choice, putting runners at first and third, with one out. Then, a wild pitch scored Murphy to tie the score at 2-2.

Lincoln fetched the lead, for good, in the bottom of the second. Paul Myro led off the inning by getting hit by a pitch. Then, Jacob Morrow singled. Cam Phelts laid down a sacrifice bunt and the throw to first sailed high, allowing both Myro and Morrow to score. The next batter, Nick Shumpert grounded out to third, which scored Phelts, to make it a 5-2 Lincoln lead.

The Saltdogs added three more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Facing Winnipeg relief pitcher Kevin Vaupal, Jairo Pomares doubled, with two outs. Then, Connor Bagnieski singled, scoring Pomares. The next batter, Cary Arbolida, hit a two-run home run to center field, his fourth of the season, to make it an 8-2 Saltdogs lead.

Winnipeg got a run back in the top of the eighth. Facing Lincoln relief pitcher Harold Cortijo, Noah Marcelo hit his second home run of the night, a solo blast to left-center field, to make the score, 8-3, which would turn out to be the final tally.

Lincoln starter Jacob Hughes (1-0) earned the victory with a quality start, working 6.0 innings, giving up two runs, off four hits, struck out seven and walked three. Harold Cortijo pitched 2.0 innings, yielding one run, off two hits, struck out one, and walked one. David Shaw pitched the ninth inning and hit one batter.

Goldeyes starter James Bradwell (0-1) took the loss, pitching 2.0 innings, giving up five runs, three earned, off three hits, struck out three, and walked two. Kevin Vaupal pitched 4.0 innings, yielding three runs, three hits, and struck out five. Quinn Waterhouse pitched 1.0 inning and struck out one. Dominic Hambley worked 1.0 inning and walked one.

Offensively for the Saltdogs, Cam Phelts was 1-for-4. Nick Shumpert was 0-for-4 with an RBI. Jairo Pomares and Connor Bagnieski were both 1-for-3 with an RBI. Cary Arbolida was 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and three runs batted in.

For Winnipeg, Noah Marcelo was 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs.

The final game of the series is Thursday night at Haymarket Park. RHP Haden Erbe (2-1, 5.61 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. LHP Ryo Kohigashi (0-1, 3.47 ERA) will be on the mound for the Goldeyes. First pitch will be 6:35 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and on: www.aabaseball.tv.

Thursday night's game is THIRSTY THURSDAY! sponsored by Pepsi Cola of Lincoln. Fans can get $2 OFF Draft Beers & Pepsi Fountain Sodas, plus purchase $4 Select Tall Boys. It's also the Savor the City LNK Event from 3:30-5:30pm. In addition, the Cornhusker State Games Torch Run will make its way through Haymarket Park. For tickets, merchandise, and more information, visit: www.saltdogs.com.

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American Association Stories from June 17, 2026

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