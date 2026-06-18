Canaries Outslug Explorers

Published on June 17, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX FALLS, SD - Sioux City (14-18) kept swinging but couldn't keep pace in a 13-11 loss to Sioux Falls (17-15) on Wednesday, falling behind early and watching multiple rallies come up just short in a chaotic series finale. Both starters entered with ERAs north of 8.00 and the runs piled up quickly.

The Canaries struck first in the bottom of the first when Reed Butz allowed two hits and two walks, a bases - loaded walk that made it 1-0. Butz has now allowed 17 first - inning runs across seven starts this season.

Sioux City answered in the second as Braulio Vásquez singled down the third - base line and Alberto Osuna followed with a game - tying RBI double to right.

Sioux Falls responded immediately, loading the bases in the bottom half before Michael Curialle delivered a two - run double. Mike Hart added a looping RBI single, Trevor Achenbach beat out an infield hit for another run, and a fielder's choice plated a sixth to make it 6-1.

Butz's day ended after two innings with seven hits and six earned runs.

Sioux City chipped back in the third, loading the bases before Henry George lifted a sacrifice fly. Eight of his ten RBIs this season have come against Sioux Falls. Vásquez added another sac fly to cut it to 6-3.

Sioux Falls kept the pressure on in the bottom half as Mason Minzey tripled, Joe Vos walked and stole second, and Anthony Hall ripped a two - run double. With two outs and the bases loaded again, Chris Kwitzer punched a two - run single to right to stretch it to 10-3.

The Explorers mounted a massive two - out rally in the fourth. Zac Vooletich cleared the bases with a three - run double, George followed with an RBI double, and Vásquez tripled in another to make it 10-8.

Sioux Falls answered in the fifth as Achenbach doubled home a run and Kwitzer followed with a two - run double giving him five RBIs on the night to push the lead to 13-8.

Sioux City's next chance came in the seventh when three straight reached to load the bases with one out, but on the first pitch from reliever Spencer Bauer, Vooletich grounded into an inning - ending double play.

In the ninth, Austin Davis added late fireworks with a three - run home run to cut the deficit to 13-11, but it was too little, too late for Sioux City.

Sioux City has an off day on Thursday before opening a three - game set at the 2024 and 2025 league champion Kane County on Friday. First pitch for game one is at 6:30 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:00 p.m. on KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM. Fans can also watch every American Association game this season on the league's streaming platform at aabaseball.tv.

Notes from the Booth with DV:

-The Canaries lead the series 4-2.

-The X's hit five home runs in the series.

-The X's dropped to .500 on the road at 8-8.

-Sioux City stole their 80th and 81st base.

-Zac Vooletich leads the league with 43 hits. Henry George and Braulio Vasquez are tied for second with 41.

-The X's pen ERA jumped from a 5.25 on Monday to a 5.57 after Wednesday.

-The Explorers scored 27 runs in the series but gave up 27.







American Association Stories from June 17, 2026

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