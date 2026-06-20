Landry Fires Complete-Game Shutout for First Win

Published on June 19, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release









Austin Davis of the Sioux City Explorers rounds third base

(Sioux City Explorers, Credit: Jenna Spanola) Austin Davis of the Sioux City Explorers rounds third base(Sioux City Explorers, Credit: Jenna Spanola)

GENEVA, IL - Five days after Peniel Otano fired a complete - game shutout, Josh Landry delivered one of his own for Sioux City (15-18), blanking Kane County (16-14) in a 3-0 victory for his first professional win.

Landry entered the night 0-4 with a 5.47 ERA through his first four starts, consistently pitching into the sixth, but never getting the run support. He didn't need much this time, allowing just four hits with one walk and two strikeouts while commanding the game from the first pitch.

Manager Steve Montgomery praised the rookie's poise, saying, "What a job by the young man. He was ahead in the count all night long, and look what happened."

Sioux City gave him an early cushion in the first.

Braulio Vásquez punched an RBI single to score Austin Davis for a 1-0 lead, and Zane Denton followed with a sacrifice fly to bring home Henry George, making it 2-0 Explorers.

In the second, Dillon Tatum nearly left the yard in left - center but settled for an RBI double to score Elliot Good after his leadoff single, stretching the lead to 3-0.

Landry was perfect through three innings before Armond Upshaw broke it up with a single to start the fourth.

From there, both starters settled into a rhythm. Only one runner reached scoring position combined in the middle innings as Landry and Kane County's Ash traded zeros.

Tatum doubled again to open the seventh, and Davis bunted him to third, but a double - play sequence cut down both Zac Vooletich at second and Tatum trying to score, ending the threat.

Kane County tried to build momentum off the play in the bottom half when Matt Bottcher led off with a single, but Landry immediately induced a double play to wipe it out.

Ash was strong in defeat, going seven innings with five hits, three earned runs, and six strikeouts, but the Cougars never solved Landry. Kane County finally put two runners on for the first time all night in the eighth, only for a routine flyout to center to end the inning.

In the ninth, Davis sealed the night with a highlight - reel diving catch in center, punctuating Landry's first professional shutout and Sioux City's second in five days.

Sioux City continues the three - game set at Kane County on Saturday. First pitch for game two is at 6:30 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:00 p.m. on KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM. Fans can also watch every American Association game this season on the league's streaming platform at aabaseball.tv.

Notes from the Booth with DV:

-The X's have tossed two complete game shutouts in the last five games.

-The X's dropped to are 9-8 on the road this season.

-Sioux City stole three bases now have 84 on the year.

-Dillon Tatum had two doubles for Sioux City.

-Josh Landry retired the first nine batters he faced.

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American Association Stories from June 19, 2026

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