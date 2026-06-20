Explorers Shut out Cougars in Series Opener in 3-0 Victory

Published on June 19, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, IL - The Kane County Cougars (16-14) dropped their fifth consecutive game on Friday night at Northwestern Medicine Field, falling 3-0 to the Sioux City Explorers (15-18) in the opener of a three-game series.

Sioux City struck quickly against Konnor Ash (3-4), scoring twice in the first inning. Austin Davis singled on the first pitch of the game and later scored on an RBI single by Braulio Vazquez. A sacrifice fly from Zane Denton brought home another run, giving the Explorers an early 2-0 advantage.

The Explorers added what proved to be their final run in the second inning when Dillon Tatum lined an RBI double into the left-center field gap, extending the lead to 3-0.

After the rocky start, Ash settled in and delivered one of his strongest stretches of the season. The right-hander retired 13 consecutive hitters at one point and allowed just one hit from the third inning through the end of his outing. Ash finished seven innings, allowing three runs while striking out six.

Unfortunately for Kane County, Sioux City starter Josh Landry (1-4) was even better.

Making just the latest start of his young professional career, the left-hander dominated from start to finish. Landry retired the first nine Cougars he faced and never allowed Kane County to mount a sustained threat, scattering just four singles across a complete-game shutout.

The Cougars' best scoring opportunity came in the eighth inning when Claudio Finol singled and Nick Dalesandro drew a walk, but Landry worked out of trouble to preserve the shutout.

Defensively, Kane County turned in several highlight-reel plays to keep the game within reach. Sam Dexter and Finol combined on a spectacular double play in the seventh inning, cutting down Dillon Tatum at the plate before retiring Zac Vooletich at second. The Explorers added highlight plays of their own, specifically centerfielder Austin Davis who had a diving catch in the ninth inning to help keep the shutout alive.

The bullpen continued the strong pitching effort after Ash departed. Jordan Martinson, Art Warren, and Jake Gozzo combined for two scoreless innings, helping hold Sioux City to just one hit over the final seven innings of the game.

Despite the pitching performance, the Cougars were unable to solve Landry, who completed all nine innings while allowing just four hits and one walk to earn his first professional victory.

The Cougars will continue their series with the Sioux City Explorers tomorrow, Saturday June 20th at Northwestern Medicine Field. It will be Country Music Night that includes a pregame concert by Wild Daisy. For more information, visit kccougars.com or call 630-232-8811.







American Association Stories from June 19, 2026

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