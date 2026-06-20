Dogs Beat Lake Country

Published on June 19, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







The Chicago Dogs defeated the Lake Country DockHounds, 9-7, in the first game of their series at Impact Field on Friday.

The DockHounds started the game hot offensively with back-to-back hits that put runners on the corners. A Chicago error allowed the first run of the evening to score for Lake Country in the top of the first. The Dogs answered quickly after a trio of RBI from Jaxx Groshans, Aaron Altherr, and Jacob Maiben put Chicago ahead 3-1 in the bottom of the second. Tyreque Reed added another run in the bottom of the third to put the Dogs firmly in the driver's seat.

Jake Blomgren cut the Chicago lead to two with an RBI double in the top of the fourth. An inning later, Ray Zuberer III hit an RBI double to make the score 4-3. The DockHounds continued their offensive production in the top of the sixth when Joshua Mears tied the game with a solo home run. Lake Country went on to score two more runs in the sixth inning to give them a 6-4 lead.

After Maiben was hit by a Rodrigo Benoit fastball to load the bases, a passed ball paired with an error allowed Gio DiGiacomo and Ethan Wilder to score on the same play to tie the game at six apiece. Altherr gave the Dogs the lead shortly thereafter on an RBI groundout that scored Maiben.

DiGiacomo drove in another run in the bottom of the eighth on an RBI double that brought Jaylyn Williams home. Jacob Maiben followed shortly afterward with an RBI of his own to make the score 9-6. The DockHounds were unable to mount a late comeback, and the Dogs improved to 12-19 on the season.

Chicago will look to add another win against Lake Country on Saturday, June 20. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.







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