Lincoln Unable to Hold off Winnipeg After Rain Delay

Published on June 19, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release









Lincoln Saltdogs' Paul Myro at bat

(Lincoln Saltdogs, Credit: Winnipeg Goldeyes) Lincoln Saltdogs' Paul Myro at bat(Lincoln Saltdogs, Credit: Winnipeg Goldeyes)

Winnipeg, Manitoba - Friday night, the Winnipeg Goldeyes defeated the Lincoln Saltdogs, 10-5, at Blue Cross Park, in American Association Baseball action. Lincoln led 3-2 going into a rain delay, in the bottom of the fourth, but after the 71-minute stoppage, Winnipeg plated four runs and never relinquished the lead, in the first game of the three-game weekend series.

Winnipeg (14-18) scored ten runs, off thirteen hits, committed two errors, and left eight runners on base. Lincoln (12-19) had five runs, with seven hits, no errors and left nine runners aboard. Friday night's game lasted two hours and fifty minutes, plus had a one hour and eleven-minute rain delay, and was played in front of 3,946 fans.

The Goldeyes started the scoring in the bottom of the first. Facing Lincoln starting pitcher Graham Edwards, Ramon Bramasco led off with a walk. Two batters later, Noah Marcelo hit a two-run home run to left field, to make it a 2-0 Winnipeg lead.

Lincoln got a run back in the top of the second. Facing Winnipeg starter Mitchell Lambson, Jairo Pomares led off with a walk. Then, Connor Bagnieski singled. The next batter, Calyn Halvorson, laid down a bunt, and Lambson threw to third, trying to force out Pomares, however, Pomares beat the throw and the bases were loaded. Three batters later, Jacob Morrow was hit by a pitch, which scored Pomares, to make it a 2-1 game.

The Saltdogs captured the lead in the top of the third. With one out, Jake Hjelle singled. Then, Jairo Pomares walked. Connor Bagnieski also walked, to load the bases. Then, Calyn Halvorson hit a sacrifice fly to left, which scored Hjelle. On the play, Pomares tagged from second and the relay throw to third went array, allowing Pomares to score, to make it a 3-2 Lincoln advantage.

In the bottom of the fourth, Keshawn Lynch led off the inning with a single. Three batters later, Ray-Patrick Didder singled, to put runners on the corners. Graham Edwards was facing Raphael Pelletier on a 2-1 count when the rains fell, and the game was delayed. That is when all the momentum in the contest swayed toward the Goldeyes. After the 71-minute delay, Pelletier drew a walk. Then, Ramon Bramasco hit a two-rbi single, to make it 4-3, Winnipeg. The next batter, Adam Hall, also hit a two-rbi single, to make it 6-3.

The Goldeyes added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth. With two outs, T.J. Schofield-Sam singled. Then Ray-Patrick Didder doubled, to put runners at second and third. The next batter, Raphael Pelletier, hit a two-rbi single, to make it an 8-3 Winnipeg edge.

Winnipeg added its final two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Facing Lincoln relief pitcher Harold Cortijo, Noah Marcelo doubled. Then, Jiandido Tromp hit a two-run home run to left field, to make it a 10-3 Goldeyes lead.

Lincoln scored a pair of runs in the top of the eighth. Facing Winnipeg relief pitcher William Suarez, Paul Myro drew a two-out walk. Then, Jacob Morrow did the same. The next batter, Nick Shumpert, hit a two-run double, down the right field line, to make the score 10-5, however, that would be the final tally of the evening.

Goldeyes starting pitcher Mitchell Lambson threw 4.0 innings, giving up three runs, off four hits, struck out three, and walked two. Eli Saul (2-0) claimed the win, pitching 2.1 innings, giving up two hits, and struck out one. Quinn Waterhouse pitched 0.1 inning and struck out one. William Suarez worked 1.0 inning, and gave up two runs, off one hit, struck out one and walked two. James Colyer pitched 1.0 inning and struck out two batters.

Saltdogs starter Graham Edwards (1-3) took the loss after pitching 4.2 innings, giving up eight runs, off eight hits, struck out four, and walked five. Jack Hill pitched 0.1 inning and gave up one hit. Harold Cortijo worked 2.0 innings, yielding two runs, off three hits, and struck out three. Chandler Woolridge pitched 1.0 inning and surrendered one hit.

Offensively for Winnipeg, Ramon Bramasco was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Adam Hall went 1-for-4 and drove in two. Noah Marcelo was 2-for-3 with a two-run home run. Jiandido Tromp went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run. Ray-Patrick Didder was 3-for-4. Raphael Pelletier was 1-for-3 with two runs batted in.

For Lincoln, Nick Shumpert was 2-for-5 with two RBIs. Cary Arbolida went 2-for-5. Calyn Halvorson was 0-for-2 with a run batted in. Jacob Morrow was 1-for-2 and drove in one run.

Game Two of the weekend series is Saturday night at Blue Cross Park. LHP Ryan Rembisz (1-4, 3.81 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. LHP Tasker Strobel (1-1, 7.13 ERA) will be on the mound for Winnipeg. First pitch will be 6:00 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and on: www.aabaseball.tv.

Lincoln's next home game will be Friday, June 26th, against the Chicago Dogs, at 7:05 p.m. That night will be FREE T-SHIRT FRIDAY! sponsored by Abante Marketing. It will also be Farmers Appreciation Night sponsored by AKRS Equipment. Plus, there will be a Jersey Auction to benefit the Nebraska FFA Foundation. In addition, there will be Post- Game Fireworks. For tickets, merchandise, and more information, visit: www.saltdogs.com.

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American Association Stories from June 19, 2026

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