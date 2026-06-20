Big Sixth Inning Sinks Birds in Texas

Published on June 19, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Cleburne, TX - A big sixth inning was too much to overcome for the Sioux Falls Canaries on Friday, falling to Cleburne 8-1 at La Moderna Field.

The Railroaders broke a scoreless tie with a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the fourth before the Canaries knotted things up with a run-scoring base hit from Scott Combs in the top of the sixth.

However, Cleburne struck for five runs in the bottom half and never gave up the lead after that. They'd score twice more in their half of the eighth inning.

Sioux Falls was highlighted by two hits from Joe Vos and a scoreless inning of relief with two strikeouts from Thomas Dorminy in his return to the active roster. The Birds are now 17-16 and will look to even the series Saturday at 7:06pm.







American Association Stories from June 19, 2026

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