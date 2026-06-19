Isom, RailCats Make a Flurry of Moves

Published on June 19, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) The Gary SouthShore RailCats have played 30 games and have went 15-15 and currently sit in fourth place in the division. Today they made the following moves to the club's roster. Signed first baseman Marc Flores and RHP Jonathan Martinez. They have also agreed on a trade with the Lake Country DockHounds to bring in RHP Dominic Cancellieri and send RHP Jacob DeLabio in return.

Marc Flores is a 34 year old left-handed hitter from Salinas, California. After playing his college years at the University of Hawaii, he was selected in the 30th round of the 2014 MLB draft by the Chicago White Sox. Flores was managed by Jeff Isom in Joliet from 2015 to 2017 before going to Mexico. The first baseman played in the Atlantic League in 2024 and in 2026 and this year with the Lancaster Stormers he had a .252 average, walked 32 times to 30 strikeouts, and had a .407 OBP.

"I am so excited about getting a player like Marc Flores on our team." RailCats Manager Jeff Isom said. "He draws a lot of walks and any mistake he can punish for some power."

Jonathan Martinez is a returning arm for the 'Cats after spending the 2025 season in Gary. The former Texas State Bobcat pitched in 23 games and had a 3.54 ERA, he pitched in 40.2 innings and struck out 31. The right-hander started the season pitching down in Mexico.

"Martinez is a good swing guy for us." Isom said. "He has the ability to be a solider reliever for us or make a start if we find ourselves in a jam."

Dominic Cancellieri is a New Jersey native who pitched at the University of Notre Dame before transferring to Creighton for four seasons. In his 2025 season with the Blue Jays he was named the Big East Pitcher of the Year after posting a 2.29 ERA with 59 K's in 55.0 innings. The 25-year-old signed with the DockHounds in 2025 and had a 3.96 ERA in eight starts.

"Cancellieri is a strike-thrower that pitches to contact." Isom said. "I look forward to seeing him work with Kent Willis and pitching in our ballpark."

The RailCats in action tonight at 6:45 against the visiting Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. Tonight is Star Wars Night and you can get tickets on Tixr.com/RailCats or call at 219-882-2255. A livestream is available on AABaseball.TV.







American Association Stories from June 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.