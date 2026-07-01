Two Pitchers from RailCats Announced to All-Star Team

Published on July 1, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) Yesterday the American Association of Professional Baseball announced that RailCats shortstop Elvis Peralta would be going to his second-straight All-Star game. The RailCats will have two more players heading to Lincoln, starting pitcher Peyton Long and closer Jacob Coats.

Peyton Long has pitched himself into the ace role of the RailCats after he had a incredible finish to the 2025 season. This year Long has made eight starts this year and has the fourth best ERA with a 2.59. The Iowa native has pitched 48.2 innings walking just five and striking out 36 batters, on his June 18 start he threw his third complete game in two seasons vs the Dogs.

Jacob Coats will make his second appearance in the All-Star Game after he was selected to go Fargo last season. Coats leads the AAPB in saves with nine and has a 0.51 ERA. Coats has struck out 33% of the batters he's faced and is holding batters to a .102 average.

RailCats manager Jeff Isom will also be going to the All-Star Game as the bench coach for Kane County Manager George Tsamis. Isom is in his second season with the RailCats after taking over the club midway through the season last year and led them to a 19-18 record. The RailCats Field Manager has spent over 20 years as a manager combined with most time spent with the Joliet Slammers in the Frontier League; in 2018 they won the league championship.

"The RailCats will be represented well in this year's All-Star game." Isom said. "Elvis, Peyton, and Coats are all so deserving for all their hard work and determination to go out and compete and win.

The 2026 AAPB All-Star game will be played on Wednesday, July 15 at 7:30 PM. The game will be broadcast on MLB Network. The RailCats are home this week and tickets are available on Tixr.com/RailCats or call at 219-882-2255.







American Association Stories from July 1, 2026

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