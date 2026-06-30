Elvis Peralta Headed to Second-Straight All-Star Game

Published on June 30, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) The 2026 American Association All-Star game will be featured in the Nebraska state capital, Lincoln. The league officially announced the starters for the East and West Division. Elvis Peralta, the RailCats Shortstop, will be heading to his second-straight all-star game.

Peralta is a 29-year-old in his second season with the RailCats. The Massachusetts native was drafted by the Oakland Athletics out of Marshall University and reached triple-A Las Vegas. Peralta would also play in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization and was featured in the Pioneer League and Frontier League.

Peralta was supposed to play for the Down East Bird Dawgs but was acquired in a trade by the RailCats. Last season Peralta played in 100 games and hit .314, with a .392 OBP and stole 31 bases. This season he has starred in all 38 games with a .398 OBP, five home runs, and an .849 OPS.

"Elvis's work ethic is one of the best I've seen for any player I've been around." RailCats Manager Jeff Isom said. "Congratulations to Elvis and I am excited to watch him take the field in a few weeks to represent our organization."

The 2026 AAPB All-Star game will be played on Wednesday, July 15 at 7:30 PM. The game will be broadcast on MLB Network. The RailCats are home this week and tickets are available on Tixr.com/RailCats or call at 219-882-2255.







American Association Stories from June 30, 2026

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