AAPB Announces 2026 Hall of Fame Inductees

Published on June 30, 2026 under American Association (AA) News Release







The American Association of Professional Baseball Hall of Fame will welcome three new members in the 2026 class when the league holds induction ceremonies as part of the American Association All-Star Game festivities in Lincoln, NE on July 14. The three inductees are Jim Abel (owner, Lincoln Saltdogs); Chris Coste (manager, former player); and Nate Samson (player).

"We are proud to induct three of the finest individuals ever to be part of the American Association," said American Association Commissioner Joshua Schaub. "This class, like the ones before it, reflects the very fabric of our league and has helped shape it into what it is today. Without their vision, leadership, and excellence, we would not be where we are now."

The 2026 Hall of Fame Banquet presented by Sampson Construction and Crete Carrier will be held at 5:00 PM on Tuesday, July 14 at Lincoln Station Great Hall in Lincoln, NE. Reserve a table of eight by calling (402) 474.BALL (2255).







American Association Stories from June 30, 2026

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