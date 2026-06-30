Goldeyes' Marcelo Named All-Star Starter

Published on June 30, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Winnipeg Goldeyes centre fielder Noah Marcelo

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Luke Perrett) Winnipeg Goldeyes centre fielder Noah Marcelo(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Luke Perrett)

WINNIPEG, MB - Winnipeg Goldeyes centre fielder Noah Marcelo has been named a West Division starter for next month's American Association All-Star Game, the league announced Tuesday.

Marcelo leads the Goldeyes with ten home runs, 36 runs batted in, and 17 stolen bases. His .317 batting average ranks second on the team. The 25-year-old is third in the 12-team league in RBIs, tied for sixth in home runs, and tenth in steals.

A native of Redwood City, California, Marcelo signed with the Goldeyes January 8 after being acquired from the Boise Hawks of the Pioneer League September 15, 2025.

Marcelo hit .351 for the Hawks in 2025, with 12 home runs and 75 runs batted in, leading the Pioneer League with 64 stolen bases.

The All-Star Game takes place Wednesday, July 15 in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Rained out Monday, the Goldeyes host a twin bill with the Kansas City Monarchs Tuesday, with game one getting underway at 5:30 p.m. The nightcap will follow the completion of the first game by approximately 30 minutes. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets for Monday's game may be exchanged at the Blue Cross Park Ticket Office for those of equal value to any remaining 2026 Goldeyes regular season home game. Tickets for Tuesday's regularly scheduled game are valid for both games of the doubleheader.

The Goldeyes will send lefty Ryo Kohigashi (2-1, 3.13 ERA) to the mound in game one while Kansas City will respond with right-hander Ryan García (5-2, 2.67 ERA). The second game will feature a pair of left-handers: Winnipeg's Mitchell Lambson (2-4, 7.20 ERA) and the Monarchs' Jacob Gómez (0-0, 3.50 ERA).

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 5:05 p.m. The games will also be broadcast in French on Envol 91 FM, with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream will be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

Tuesday is the Goldeyes' annual Ukrainian Night celebration - featuring spectacular renditions of the Ukrainian, U.S., and Canadian national anthems by Hoosli Ukrainian Male Chorus and dance performances by Troyanda Ukrainian Dance Ensemble, as well as Two Dollar Tuesday. The series will conclude with a special 4:00 p.m. start time on Canada Day.

For information about Single Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit Goldeyes.com.

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American Association Stories from June 30, 2026

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