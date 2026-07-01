Goldeyes Add Two More All-Stars

Published on July 1, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Eli Saul

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Luke Perrett) Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Eli Saul(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Luke Perrett)

WINNIPEG, MB - Winnipeg Goldeyes right-handed relievers Derrick Cherry and Eli Saul will join outfielder Noah Marcelo as West Division All-Stars for this month's American Association All-Star Game, the league announced Wednesday.

Cherry has assumed the closer's role in 2026 and has excelled in his opportunities. The 25-year-old ranks second in the 12-team league in saves with seven and has not recorded a blown save. His 2.75 earned run average is second among Goldeyes pitchers.

A native of Baytown, Texas, Cherry is in his second season in Winnipeg after previously pitching for the Rocky Mountain Vibes of the Pioneer League.

Saul will join Cherry as pitchers representing the Goldeyes at the All-Star festivities. One of six Canadians on the roster, the Vancouver, British Columbia native is the team leader in ERA at 2.05 and struck out 16 batters in 22 innings pitched.

The 24-year-old joined the Goldeyes after playing four seasons in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization, reaching as high as Double-A on two occasions. Saul was drafted by the Diamondbacks in the 13th round of the 2022 MLB June Amateur Draft.

The All-Star Game takes place Wednesday, July 15 at Haymarket Park in Lincoln, Nebraska.

After splitting the first two games of the series in a doubleheader Tuesday, the Goldeyes are playing their Canada Day Game Wednesday against the Kansas City Monarchs, with the game scheduled for 4:00 p.m.

Winnipeg is set to send lefty Tasker Strobel (2-1, 6.35 ERA) to the mound, while Kansas City will counter with right-hander Grant Gambrell (2-0, 1.64 ERA).

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 3:35 p.m. The video stream will be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

For information about Single Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit Goldeyes.com.

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