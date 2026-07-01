Goldeyes Rebound to Split Twin Bill

Published on July 1, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Jiandido Tromp of the Winnipeg Goldeyes

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Luke Perrett) Jiandido Tromp of the Winnipeg Goldeyes(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Luke Perrett)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (19-23) split a doubleheader with the Kansas City Monarchs Tuesday at Blue Cross Park, dropping the opener 12-0 before taking the nightcap 11-3.

In game one, Kansas City (23-17) starter Ryan García (W, 6-2) was dominant. The right-hander threw a complete game, three-hit shutout. He struck out three and walked one. The three hits he gave up were all singles.

The Monarchs took the lead in the second inning when centre fielder Hudson Head lined a single to left field that scored second baseman Austin Callahan. Two batters later, catcher Brady Lindsly doubled off the left field wall, bringing Head and right fielder Trevor Boone in to make it 3-0.

In the top of the fourth, Boone came home on third baseman J.D. Davis' single to left before Callahan hit a three-run home run to left field with Davis and first baseman Saúl Garza aboard, giving Kansas City a 7-0 advantage.

They would add another four in the sixth. First, Head drew a bases-loaded walk that forced Davis in. The next hitter, Boone, hit a three-run double to right. Garza, shortstop Sahid Valenzuela, and Head all came around, and it was 11-0 Monarchs.

Davis hit a solo home run to left field in the seventh to close out the scoring.

Ryo Kohigashi (L, 2-2) started for Winnipeg. He went five innings and gave up seven runs on 11 hits. The lefty struck out seven and walked two. Kohigashi leads the Goldeyes' staff with 48 strikeouts on the season.

Willian Suárez and Quinn Waterhouse pitched out of the bullpen for the Goldeyes.

The second game appeared to be a continuation of the opener when first baseman Luken Baker hit a three-run home run to left field in the top of the first inning. Left fielder Nick Martini and Garza were on base and Winnipeg quickly found itself down 3-0.

In the bottom of the inning, the Goldeyes pulled to within one. Shortstop Ray-Patrick Didder crossed the plate as the result of a throwing error before third baseman Ramón Bramasco came in on second baseman Adam Hall's groundout to shortstop that made the score 3-2 in favour of Kansas City.

The Goldeyes took the lead in the second frame. First baseman T.J. Schofield-Sam tied the contest with a single to right-centre that drove in right fielder Keshawn Lynch. Centre fielder Noah Marcelo then put Winnipeg ahead 4-3 with a base hit up the middle that brought Schofield-Sam in to score.

Schofield-Sam drove in two more runs in the home half of the third. He hit a double down the left-field line that plated designated hitter Max Murphy and Lynch, making it 6-3 Goldeyes.

Winnipeg added two more in the fifth inning to extend their lead to 8-3. Bramasco singled to right field scoring Schofield-Sam. Then Didder came home on Marcelo's fielder's choice.

In the sixth, Hall scored on Lynch's groundout to the pitcher, catcher Kevin García drove in left fielder Jiandido Tromp with a single to left, and Murphy scampered home on Schofield-Sam's sacrifice fly to centre field that made it 11-3 Goldeyes.

Mitchell Lambson (W, 3-4) pitched five innings and allowed three runs on five hits. The veteran struck out two and did not walk a batter. Eli Saul and Derrick Cherry split the final two innings and did not give up a hit.

Jacob Gómez started for the Monarchs and lasted just 1 2/3 innings. He surrendered four runs - three earned - on three hits while issuing a pair of walks.

The series concludes Wednesday with a special 4:00 p.m. Canada Day start time. Winnipeg will send southpaw Tasker Strobel (2-1, 6.35 ERA) to the mound, while Kansas City will counter with right-hander Grant Gambrell (2-0, 1.64 ERA).

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 3:35 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on Envol 91 FM, with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream will be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

For information about Single Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit Goldeyes.com.

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