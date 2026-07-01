McCleve, Morrow Named as American Association All-Stars

Published on July 1, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







Lincoln, Nebraska - The American Association of Professional Baseball released the list of pitchers and reserves for the 2026 All-Star Game, which will be held at Haymarket Park, in Lincoln, Wednesday, July 15th. The Lincoln Saltdogs will be represented by two players on the West Division Team, who were named as reserves today, by the league office.

Zac McCleve, a 6'5", 250-pound right-handed relief pitcher earned an All-Star nod in his first season with Lincoln. The 25-year-old and native of Magna, Utah has compiled a 0-1 record on the mound this season, with a 1.10 ERA. In sixteen appearances out of the bullpen, for the Saltdogs, McCleve has given up 13 hits, and just two earned runs, while striking out 17 batters and walking eight.

Jacob Morrow, a 6'1", 200-pound right-handed hitter catcher also will play in his first All-Star game, in his first season with the Saltdogs. In 21 games this season, the 24-year-old and native of Warrenton, Oregon, Morrow is hitting .369 with two home runs and 15 runs batted in. Morrow has an on-base percentage of .494 and an OPS of 1.032.

The American Association Announced the starters for both teams earlier this week. They include:

West Division:

C Juan Fernandez Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks

1B Jose Sermo Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks

2B Sahid Valenzuela Kansas City Monarchs

3B Austin Callahan Kansas City Monarchs

SS Michael Curialle Sioux Falls Canaries

OF Noah Marcelo Winnipeg Goldeyes

OF Henry George Sioux City Explorers

OF Zac Vooletich Sioux City Explorers

DH Josh Rehwaldt Sioux Falls Canaries

East Division:

POSITION NAME CLUB

C Jaxx Groshans Chicago Dogs

1B Griffin Doersching Milwaukee Milkmen

2B Josh Allen Kane County Cougars

3B Michael Hallquist Milwaukee Milkmen

SS Elvis Peralta Gary SouthShore RailCats

OF Ray Zuberer III Lake Country DockHounds

OF Joshua Mears Lake Country DockHounds

OF Giovanni DiGiacomo Chicago Dogs

DH Ryan Hernandez Lake Country DockHounds

Below is a list of the entire roster for both teams:

West Roster:

Pitchers:

Derrick Cherry- Winnipeg

Kyle Crigger- Fargo-Moorhead

Durbin Feltman- Kansas City

Tyler Jeans- Fargo-Moorhead

Zac McCleve- Lincoln

Trey Morrill- Sioux City

Tyler Myrick- Kansas City

Peniel Otano- Sioux City

Eli Saul- Winnipeg

Zach Willeman- Sioux City

Catchers:

Juan Fernandez - Fargo-Moorhead

Jacob Morrow- Lincoln

Infielders:

Austin Callahan- Kansas City

Michael Curialle- Sioux Falls

Saul Garza- Kansas City

Mike Hart- Sioux Falls

Jose' Sermo- Fargo-Moorhead

Sahid Valenzuela- Kansas City

Braulio Vasquez- Sioux City

Outfielders:

Henry George- Sioux City

Noah Marcelo- Winnipeg

Josh Rehwaldt- Sioux Falls

Zac Vooletich- Sioux City

Staff:

Manager: Mike Meyer- Sioux Falls

Hitting Coach: Jabari Henry- Sioux Falls

Bench Coach: James Frisbie- Lincoln

East Roster:

Pitchers:

Konnor Ash- Kane County

Jacob Coats- Gary SouthShore

Juan Diaz- Milwaukee

Jake Gozzo- Kane County

Peyton Long- Gary SouthShore

Jhordany Mezquita- Milwaukee

Westin Muir- Kane County

Art Warren- Kane County

Ryder Yakel- Cleburne

Reece Sharp- Kane County

Catchers:

Mario Feliciano- Lake Country

Jaxx Groshans, Chicago

Infielders:

Josh Allen- Kane County

Jack Blomgren- Lake Country

Griffin Doersching- Milwaukee

Claudio Finol- Kane County

Charles Mack- Kane County

Elvis Peralta- Gary SouthShore

Ripken Reyes- Lake Country

Outfielders:

Matt Bottcher- Kane County

Giovanni DiGiacomo- Chicago

Dom Johnson- Lake Country

Caleb McNeely- Cleburne

Joshua Mears- Lake Country

Ray Zuberer III- Lake Country

Staff:

Manager: George Tsamis- Kane County

Pitching Coach: David Holmberg- Kane County

Hitting Coach: Ryan Tuntland- Kane County

Bench Coach: Jeff Isom- Gary SouthShore

For more information about the 2026 American Association All-Star Game, including tickets, schedule of events and fan experiences, visit Saltdogs.com/All-Star-Game-2026.







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