McCleve, Morrow Named as American Association All-Stars
Published on July 1, 2026 under American Association (AA)
Lincoln Saltdogs News Release
Lincoln, Nebraska - The American Association of Professional Baseball released the list of pitchers and reserves for the 2026 All-Star Game, which will be held at Haymarket Park, in Lincoln, Wednesday, July 15th. The Lincoln Saltdogs will be represented by two players on the West Division Team, who were named as reserves today, by the league office.
Zac McCleve, a 6'5", 250-pound right-handed relief pitcher earned an All-Star nod in his first season with Lincoln. The 25-year-old and native of Magna, Utah has compiled a 0-1 record on the mound this season, with a 1.10 ERA. In sixteen appearances out of the bullpen, for the Saltdogs, McCleve has given up 13 hits, and just two earned runs, while striking out 17 batters and walking eight.
Jacob Morrow, a 6'1", 200-pound right-handed hitter catcher also will play in his first All-Star game, in his first season with the Saltdogs. In 21 games this season, the 24-year-old and native of Warrenton, Oregon, Morrow is hitting .369 with two home runs and 15 runs batted in. Morrow has an on-base percentage of .494 and an OPS of 1.032.
The American Association Announced the starters for both teams earlier this week. They include:
West Division:
C Juan Fernandez Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
1B Jose Sermo Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
2B Sahid Valenzuela Kansas City Monarchs
3B Austin Callahan Kansas City Monarchs
SS Michael Curialle Sioux Falls Canaries
OF Noah Marcelo Winnipeg Goldeyes
OF Henry George Sioux City Explorers
OF Zac Vooletich Sioux City Explorers
DH Josh Rehwaldt Sioux Falls Canaries
East Division:
POSITION NAME CLUB
C Jaxx Groshans Chicago Dogs
1B Griffin Doersching Milwaukee Milkmen
2B Josh Allen Kane County Cougars
3B Michael Hallquist Milwaukee Milkmen
SS Elvis Peralta Gary SouthShore RailCats
OF Ray Zuberer III Lake Country DockHounds
OF Joshua Mears Lake Country DockHounds
OF Giovanni DiGiacomo Chicago Dogs
DH Ryan Hernandez Lake Country DockHounds
Below is a list of the entire roster for both teams:
West Roster:
Pitchers:
Derrick Cherry- Winnipeg
Kyle Crigger- Fargo-Moorhead
Durbin Feltman- Kansas City
Tyler Jeans- Fargo-Moorhead
Zac McCleve- Lincoln
Trey Morrill- Sioux City
Tyler Myrick- Kansas City
Peniel Otano- Sioux City
Eli Saul- Winnipeg
Zach Willeman- Sioux City
Catchers:
Juan Fernandez - Fargo-Moorhead
Jacob Morrow- Lincoln
Infielders:
Austin Callahan- Kansas City
Michael Curialle- Sioux Falls
Saul Garza- Kansas City
Mike Hart- Sioux Falls
Jose' Sermo- Fargo-Moorhead
Sahid Valenzuela- Kansas City
Braulio Vasquez- Sioux City
Outfielders:
Henry George- Sioux City
Noah Marcelo- Winnipeg
Josh Rehwaldt- Sioux Falls
Zac Vooletich- Sioux City
Staff:
Manager: Mike Meyer- Sioux Falls
Hitting Coach: Jabari Henry- Sioux Falls
Bench Coach: James Frisbie- Lincoln
East Roster:
Pitchers:
Konnor Ash- Kane County
Jacob Coats- Gary SouthShore
Juan Diaz- Milwaukee
Jake Gozzo- Kane County
Peyton Long- Gary SouthShore
Jhordany Mezquita- Milwaukee
Westin Muir- Kane County
Art Warren- Kane County
Ryder Yakel- Cleburne
Reece Sharp- Kane County
Catchers:
Mario Feliciano- Lake Country
Jaxx Groshans, Chicago
Infielders:
Josh Allen- Kane County
Jack Blomgren- Lake Country
Griffin Doersching- Milwaukee
Claudio Finol- Kane County
Charles Mack- Kane County
Elvis Peralta- Gary SouthShore
Ripken Reyes- Lake Country
Outfielders:
Matt Bottcher- Kane County
Giovanni DiGiacomo- Chicago
Dom Johnson- Lake Country
Caleb McNeely- Cleburne
Joshua Mears- Lake Country
Ray Zuberer III- Lake Country
Staff:
Manager: George Tsamis- Kane County
Pitching Coach: David Holmberg- Kane County
Hitting Coach: Ryan Tuntland- Kane County
Bench Coach: Jeff Isom- Gary SouthShore
For more information about the 2026 American Association All-Star Game, including tickets, schedule of events and fan experiences, visit Saltdogs.com/All-Star-Game-2026.
American Association Stories from July 1, 2026
- Abel and Samson to be Inducted into American Association Hall of Fame - Lincoln Saltdogs
- McCleve, Morrow Named as American Association All-Stars - Lincoln Saltdogs
- Goldeyes Add Two More All-Stars - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- Two Pitchers from RailCats Announced to All-Star Team - Gary SouthShore Railcats
- 4 RedHawks Selected to American Association All-Star Game - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
- Samson Inducted into the American Association Hall of Fame - Sioux City Explorers
- Sloppy Eighth Costs RailCats - Gary SouthShore Railcats
- Goldeyes Rebound to Split Twin Bill - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- Saltdogs Comeback Attempt Falls Short - Lincoln Saltdogs
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Other Recent Lincoln Saltdogs Stories
- Abel and Samson to be Inducted into American Association Hall of Fame
- McCleve, Morrow Named as American Association All-Stars
- Saltdogs Comeback Attempt Falls Short
- RedHawks Snap Lincoln Win Streak in Extra Innings
- MLB Network to Broadcast 2026 American Association All-Star Game Live from Lincoln's Haymarket Park