Rainout Sets up Tuesday Doubleheader

Published on June 29, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - Monday's American Association game between the Winnipeg Goldeyes and Kansas City Monarchs at Blue Cross Park was postponed due to rain.

It will be made up as part of a doubleheader (two seven-inning games) Tuesday, June 30, with game one getting underway at 5:30 p.m. The nightcap will follow the completion of the first game by approximately 30 minutes. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets for Monday's game may be exchanged at the Blue Cross Park Ticket Office for those of equal value to any remaining 2026 Goldeyes regular season home game. Those with tickets for Tuesday's regularly scheduled game may attend both contests.

The Goldeyes will send lefty Ryo Kohigashi (2-1, 3.13 ERA) to the mound in game one while Kansas City will respond with right-hander Ryan García (5-2, 2.67 ERA). The second game will feature a pair of left-handers: Winnipeg's Mitchell Lambson (2-4, 7.20 ERA) and the Monarchs' Jacob Gómez (0-0, 3.50 ERA).

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 5:05 p.m. The games will also be broadcast in French on Envol 91 FM, with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream will be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

Tuesday is the Goldeyes' annual Ukrainian Night celebration as well as Two Dollar Tuesday. The series will conclude with a special 4:00 p.m. start time on Canada Day.

For information about Single Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit Goldeyes.com.







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