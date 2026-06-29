Dogs Swept By Saltdogs

Published on June 29, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







The Lincoln Saltdogs completed a four-game sweep of the Chicago Dogs after an 8-6 victory at Haymarket Park on Sunday afternoon. This loss marks the seventh in a row for the Dogs as they fall to 13-26.

The Saltdogs scored first in the bottom of the second on a solo home run by Cary Arbolida. Gio DiGiacomo tied the game at one apiece in the top of the third inning on an RBI double that scored Derek Maiben. Ethan Wilder followed with an RBI single to drive in DiGiacomo and give Chicago a 2-1 lead. Jake Hjelle countered in the bottom of the third inning with an RBI double to tie the game at two apiece. The back-and-forth affair continued in the top of the fifth when DiGiacomo hit a two-run home run to give Chicago a 4-2 lead.

The momentum swung Lincoln's way in the bottom of the eighth as Hjelle tied the game at four on a solo home run. Calyn Halvorson gave the Saltdogs the lead with a two-run single later that inning. Jacob Morrow completed a five-run eighth inning with a two-run single of his own to make the score 8-4.

The Dogs put together a late rally in the top of the ninth. DiGiacomo added a fourth RBI to his total on an infield single that made the score 8-5. Jacob Maiben added another run after being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. It would not be enough, however, and the Dogs fell to Lincoln 8-6.

Chicago will look to snap their losing streak when they welcome the Milwaukee Milkmen to Impact Field on Tuesday, June 30. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







American Association Stories from June 29, 2026

Dogs Swept By Saltdogs - Chicago Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.