Dogs Lose Game 2 To Railroaders

Published on June 25, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







The Chicago Dogs dropped the second game of their series against the Cleburne Railroaders, 8-2, on a rainy Weiner Wednesday at Impact Field.

The Dogs jumped out to a two-run lead in the bottom of the second inning. Jaylyn Williams drove home Tyreque Reed on an RBI single followed by Derek Maiben who added another run in the same inning on an RBI fielder's choice.

Cleburne answered in the top of the third inning after a fielder's choice and a sacrifice fly allowed two runs to score for the Railroaders. They would go on to take the lead in the top of the sixth on an RBI double by Cody Thomas to make the score 3-2. Cleburne extended its lead to three on a two-run single by Caleb McNeely in the top of the seventh.

As a team, Chicago finished the game with just four hits and two runs scored en route to an 8-2 loss. The Dogs will look to avoid the sweep against Cleburne on Thursday, June 25. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.







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