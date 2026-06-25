Upcoming Games at the Birdcage

Published on June 25, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







SIOUX FALLS, SD - They've done it again!

In a shocking move from out of nowhere (well, outer space), the Sioux Falls Canaries - who famously changed their team nickname to the "Fighting Pheasants" for three seasons from 2010-12 only to change it back - will once again ditch their team nickname that goes back over 100 years.

General Manager Duell Higbe confirms the Canaries will become the "Minnehaha Martians" effective for Friday night's 7:05 game against the Kane County Cougars, an event that will kick off the Canaries' - err, Martians' - six-game homestand.

Friday is billed as "Area 51 Night," which will include a spectacular fireworks show after the game. The club's new colors will be emerald green, royal blue, and white.

Players will sport new "Minnehaha Martians" jerseys (see attached graphic) that night, which select fans will get to take home after the game- an event made possible by an online jersey auction that fans can start bidding in right now.

Video clips, music, and famous lines and sounds from well-known movies and TV series about the paranormal will add to the alien sensation of the evening.

"It's time for the Canaries to fly away and for the only professional baseball team to get alien!," Higbe says. "Americans are so swept up by the fascination with the extraterrestrial and paranormal, we thought, why not 'phone home' and make it our own in Sioux Falls?!"

And then... the Sioux Falls Canaries will return on Saturday night. For good.

After all, this will be the "3rd Annual Area 51 Night" at The Birdcage, and this "Minnehaha Martians" one-game name (and uniform) change has become a fun and popular tradition.

The Birds will continue to celebrate outrageously fun creatures on Saturday with "Pokémon Night," honoring the Japanese media franchise that takes place in a shared universe in which humans co-exist with the eponymous creatures, a large variety of species which have special powers.

Games on "Sunday Family Funday" (4:05), "$10 Tuesday" (6:35), "Waggin' Wednesday" (dogs get in free, 6:35), and "Throwback Thursday" (6:35).

Tickets for all Canaries games are most easily purchased online at tickets.sfcanaries.com. Fans can also visit or call the Canaries box office to purchase tickets at 605-336-6060 during weekday business hours. Walk-up tickets are available at the Canaries ticket windows at The Birdcage starting 95 minutes before each game. Gates open one hour before each game start.

Friday, June 26 @ 7:05 vs the Kane County Cougars - It's AREA 51 NIGHT with Fireworks after the game!

Let's get alien! The Canaries are changing their name to the "Minnehaha Martians" for one night and one night only. Players will sport new "Minnehaha Martians" jerseys, which select fans will get to take home (yes, right off the players' backs) after the game- an event made possible by an online jersey auction that fans can start bidding in right now by finding the bar code at sfcanaries.com.

Video clips, music, and famous lines and sounds from well-known movies and TV series about the paranormal will add to the alien sensation of the evening.

A spectacular, Fourth of July-worthy fireworks show will start immediately after the game, so stick around!

Arrive early for $3.50 domestic beers from when the gates open at 6:05 until first pitch!

SATURDAY, June 27 @ 5:35 vs the Kane County Cougars - It's POKEMON NIGHT!

The Birds will honor the Japanese media franchise with all kinds of kooky cartoon creature fun. Say that fast three times!

Arrive early! Domestic beers on sale for just $3.50 from when the gates open at 4:35 until first pitch!

SUNDAY, June 28 @ 4:05 vs the Kane County Cougars- It's "Sunday Family Fun Day!"

Fans can play catch in the outfield before the game, then run the bases and get autographs and selfies with the players and mascots after the game!

Two awesome ways to save - the Diamond Club all-inclusive wristband: Best seats in the house, plus all you can eat and drink (including beer) for just $60.... or the Coca-Cola Family Four Pack- 4 field box seats, 4 hot dogs, 4 sodas for $60.

TUESDAY, June 30 @ 6:35 vs. the Sioux City Explorers- It's "TEN DOLLAR TUESDAY!"

$10 tickets if you buy them online 24 hours in advance... and $10 Walking Taco meals that feature a walking taco plus pop or water

WEDNESDAY, July 1 @ 6:35 vs. the Sioux City Explorers- It's "WAGGIN' WEDNESDAY!"

Bring your dogs! They get in free! Plus, hot dogs are just $3 all night. There is a special ticket discount for GreatLIFE members. Just show your GreatLIFE card at the walk-up ticket window.

You can purchase $10 tickets for this game when you purchase online before 11:59PM the night before the game.

Plus, the local Navy band will perform before the game from 5:15 to 6:00. The Birds will wear special dog-themed jerseys that fans can bid to take home on Sept. 2 via an online auction.

THURSDAY, July 2 @ 6:35 vs. the Sioux City Explorers- It's a "PRE 4th of JULY PARTY with Fireworks on a THROWBACK THURSDAY!"

It's also a "Thirsty Thursday," with $2.50 domestics all night! Enjoy throwback music from the 60's, 70's, 80's, and 90's. The Canaries will wear their throwback cream-colored jerseys.

You can purchase $10 tickets for this game when you purchase online before 11:59PM the night before the game.

A special Fourth of July fireworks show will immediately follow the game, so stick around!

The Birdcage features affordable family fun for all ages - a Kids Zone playground and bounce house area for little ones, fresh and delicious ballpark food and a variety of cold beverages, and constant entertainment featuring upbeat music, hilarious videos, mascots and interactive fan games. Anyone up for a YMCA Dance on the field?

Plus, there are numerous ways to save on tickets, concessions and group seating - party decks, suites, and the hopping new "Club Room" where smaller groups can enjoy the all-inclusive indoor/outdoor perks of a suite.

For tickets and info, go to sfcanaries.com.







American Association Stories from June 25, 2026

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