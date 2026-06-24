Birds Blanked in Series Opener
Published on June 23, 2026 under American Association (AA)
Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
Kansas City, KS - The Sioux Falls Canaries were limited to four hits on Tuesday, falling to Kansas City 9-0 at Legends Field.
The Monarchs never trailed, scoring on a sacrifice fly in the first inning before smacking four two-out RBI singles in the third to build a 5-0 lead.
Kansas City added another run in the bottom of the fourth, tacked on a solo homerun in the fifth and a two-run shot in the seventh.
Chris Kwitzer finished 2-3 to lead the Birds (19-17) offensively. The two teams resume their three-game series Wednesday at 11:05am.
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