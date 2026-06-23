Explorers Return Home to Welcome Summer

Published on June 23, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Sioux City Explorers return home from a six-game road trip ready to officially welcome summer at Security National Bank Field at Lewis and Clark Park. The X's are ready for fun in the sun, excitement on the field and a full promotional schedule for all our fans.

Explorers Opponent

The Winnipeg Goldeyes, June 23-25

TUESDAY, June 23-6:35 p.m.

TRIVIA TUESDAY: Enjoy discounted Carbliss and interactive trivia, and win prizes, thanks to Carbliss.

WEDNESDAY, June 24-6:35 p.m.

WILDCARD WEDNESDAY: Join us for X's-themed Bingo, where fans can play along, cheer loud, and score awesome prizes all night long.

WEENIE WEDNESDAY: Enjoy $2-dollar hot dogs!

BARK IN THE PARK: Bring your furry friend with you to the game!

THURSDAY, June 25-6:35 p.m.

TASTY THURSDAY: Happy hour food specials before first pitch, $5 tickets for college students, $2 select 12oz beers, and $2 Pepsi products, thanks to Pub52.

Following the series, the Explorers' homestand continues with game one of a three-game weekend series with the Kansas City Monarchs beginning Friday night, June 25. The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. with the gates opening at 5:30 p.m.







American Association Stories from June 23, 2026

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