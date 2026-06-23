Kiser Muzzles Saltdogs, RedHawks Take Series Opener

Published on June 23, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - Kolby Kiser tossed 7.1 innings, allowing just two runs and Mason Pelio closed out the game as the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (16-18) took down the Lincoln Saltdogs (13-21) for a 5-2 victory on Monday night in front of 2,816 fans at Newman Outdoor Field.

Kiser put together his best start of the season with a season-high in innings pitched and just six hits and one walk. He struck out five Lincoln batters.

Pelio came in for Kiser in relief one out into the eighth and collected the last five outs to earn the save. He allowed just one hit and struck out two batters.

Tripp Clark led the way for the RedHawks bats, going 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs and a walk.

The RedHawks batters reached base safely 16 times and tied a season-high with nine walks.

Fargo-Moorhead jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning thanks to a bases-loaded RBI single from Tripp Clark.

Former RedHawks outfielder Jake Hjelle launched a home run to deep left field in the fourth inning for Lincoln to cut the lead down to one.

Brian Fuentes granted the RedHawks insurance in the bottom of the fifth. After Jose Sermo and Jairus Richards both worked walks, Fuentes blasted a ball 103 mph over the wall in left field, bringing the lead to four.

A Jacob Morrow homer in the eighth inning brought the score to 5-2, but it held there over the final two innings.

The RedHawks look to make it a third consecutive win on Tuesday night when they host the Saltdogs for Game 2 of the series. First pitch at Newman Outdoor Field is set for 7:02 p.m.







American Association Stories from June 23, 2026

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