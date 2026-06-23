Free Bases Doom Lincoln in Series Opener

Published on June 23, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release









Lincoln Saltdogs infielder Paul Myro

(Lincoln Saltdogs) Lincoln Saltdogs infielder Paul Myro(Lincoln Saltdogs)

Fargo, North Dakota - Monday night at Newman Outdoor Field, the Lincoln Saltdogs dropped the first game of a three-game series to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, 5-2. Jake Hjelle and Jacob Morrow both homered for Lincoln in the loss.

Fargo-Moorhead (16-18) scored five runs, off five hits, committed one error, and stranded eight base runners. Lincoln (13-21) scored two runs, off seven hits, with no errors, and left six runners on base. The game lasted two hours and thirty-two minutes and was played in front of 2,816 fans.

The RedHawks started the scoring in the bottom of the first. Facing Lincoln starting pitcher Jacob Hughes, Jesus Lujano led off by getting hit by a pitch. Then, Juan Fernandez walked. Two batters later, Jose Sermo reached on a base on balls. Then, Tripp Clark hit a two-run single, to put Fargo-Moorhead in front, 2-0.

Lincoln cut the deficit in half in the top of the fourth. Facing RedHawks starting pitcher Kolby Kiser, Jake Hjelle hit the first pitch of the inning over the left field wall for a solo home run. Hjelle's sixth long ball of the season made the score, 2-1.

Fargo-Moorhead put the game out of reach in the bottom of the fifth. Jose Sermo led off the inning with a walk, then took second on a wild pitch. Two batters later, Jairus Richards reached on a base on balls. Then, Brian Fuentes hit a three-run home run, to left field, to make it a 5-1, RedHawks lead.

The Saltdogs got a little closer in the top of the eighth. With one out, Jacob Morrow hit a solo home run to left field. Morrow's second home run of the season made the score 5-2, however, that would be the final tally of the evening.

RedHawks starting pitcher Kolby Kiser (1-3) earned the win, pitching 7.1 innings, giving up two runs, off six hits, struck out five, and walked one. Mason Pelio (2) earned the save, working 1.2 innings, yielding one hit, and struck out two.

Lincoln starter Jacob Hughes (1-1) took the loss, throwing 4.1 innings, giving up five runs, off two hits, struck out five, and walked eight. Harold Cortijo pitched 1.2 innings, yielding one hit, and struck out four. Jack Hill pitched 1.0 inning, gave up one hit, and walked one. Chandler Woolridge threw 1.0 inning, gave up one hit, and struck out one.

Offensively for Fargo-Moorhead, Tripp Clark was 2-for-3 with two runs batted in. Brian Fuentes was 1-for-2 with a three-run home run.

For the Saltdogs, Jake Hjelle was 1-for-4 with a solo home run. Connor Bagnieski was 2-for-4. Jacob Morrow was 1-for-3 with a solo home run.

Game two of the three-game series is Tuesday night. RHP Haden Erbe (2-2, 5.12 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. LHP Matt Walker (0-3, 9.77 ERA) will be on the mound for Fargo-Moorhead. First pitch at Newman Outdoor Field will be 7:02 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and on: www.aabaseball.tv.

The Saltdogs next home game will be Friday, June 26th, against the Chicago Dogs, at 7:05 p.m. That night will be FREE T-SHIRT FRIDAY! Sponsored by Abante Marketing. It will also be Farmers Appreciation Night sponsored by AKRS Equipment. Plus, there will be a Jersey Auction to benefit the Nebraska FFA Foundation. In addition, there will be Post-Game Fireworks. For tickets, merchandise, and more information, visit: www.saltdogs.com.

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American Association Stories from June 23, 2026

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