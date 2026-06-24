Cougars Capitalize on Explorers Errors to Even Series

Published on June 23, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, IL - The Kane County Cougars (17-15) were unable to solve Gary SouthShore starter Matt Reitz (3-1) on Friday night, falling 3-1 to the RailCats (17-16) in the opener of a three-game series at Northwestern Medicine Field.

Gary grabbed an early lead in the first inning. After Marc Flores reached on a two-out walk, Colin Summerhill drove a ball down the right-field line that rolled into the corner for an RBI triple, giving the RailCats a 1-0 advantage.

The Cougars threatened in both the first and third innings. Armond Upshaw reached third base in the opening frame after a single and stolen base, while a third-inning rally put runners at second and third with one out. Kane County, however, was unable to bring a run across in either opportunity.

Reese Sharp (3-3) settled in after the opening inning and kept the RailCats quiet through the middle frames. The right-hander worked around traffic in both the third and fourth innings before running into trouble in the fifth.

Three consecutive singles loaded the bases for Gary, and a 10-pitch walk to Summerhill forced a walk to make it 2-0. Later in the inning, a dropped third strike allowed another run to score, extending the RailCats' lead to 3-0.

Meanwhile, Reitz (3-1) was in complete control. After allowing four hits through the first three innings, the right-hander retired nine consecutive Cougars at one point and finished with seven shutout innings, allowing just five hits while issuing no walks and striking out four.

Kane County finally broke through in the eighth. Upshaw worked a two-out walk against JoanValdez and stole second before Matt Bottcher lined an RBI single into right field to cut the deficit to 3-1.

The Cougars were unable to get any closer, however, as Jacob Coats worked the ninth inning to record his seventh save of the season.

Upshaw reached base twice and stole two bases, while Bottcher drove in Kane County's lone run. The Cougars stranded four runners in scoring position and were held scoreless through the first seven innings.

The Cougars will continue their series with the Railcats, tomorrow, Tuesday, June 24th. First pitch is scheduled for 11:30 AM. For more information, visit kccougars.com or call 630-232-8811.







American Association Stories from June 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.