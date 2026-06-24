Reitz Goes Seven Scoreless, RailCats Claim Victory 3-1

Published on June 23, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Geneva, IL) After a cancelled game on Sunday, the Gary SouthShore RailCats had a few off days before returning to Geneva to face the Kane County Cougars. A club they faced a few weekends ago and took the series from in a rubber match. Game one featured Matt Reitz facing-off against Reece Sharp.

With two outs in the top of the first inning, Colin Summerhill tripled down the right field line to score Marc Flores. Reitz and Sharp would trade zeros until the top of the fifth. After three-straight singles, their was two outs and Summerhill fought for a walk with the bases loaded to force a run in. A wild pitch made it 3-0 RailCats.

Reitz would go seven innings of shutout baseball walking no one and striking out four. He would give the ball to Joan Valdez who struck out the side in the eighth but a Matt Bottcher single scored in Armond Upshaw to make it 3-1.

Jacob Coats would come in and work a quick ninth and give the RailCats a opening win for the series. He became the sixth RailCat to record 20 or more saves with the team and the first since 2018. The RailCats improve to 17-16 with the Cougars going to 17-15.

Tomorrow's 11:30 game features two ace pitches, Peyton Long vs Konnor Ash and the action can be found on AABaseball.TV. The RailCats will attempt to win the series and take third place in the East Division.







American Association Stories from June 23, 2026

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