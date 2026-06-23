DockHounds to Celebrate Olympic Spirit on June 27 with Olympic Night at DockHounds Ballpark

Published on June 23, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release







OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - The Lake Country DockHounds will bring the excitement and pride of international competition to DockHounds Ballpark on Saturday, June 27, as the team hosts Olympics Night, a special celebration honoring the achievements and dedication of Olympic and Paralympic athletes.

Fans attending the game will be treated to a memorable Opening Ceremonies-inspired pregame featuring two of Wisconsin's most accomplished athletes. Olympic gold medalist Jordan Stolz and Paralymian Laura Dwyer will throw out ceremonial first pitches before the DockHounds take the field.

Stolz, a native of Kewaskum, has become one of the most decorated speed skaters in the world, capturing Olympic gold and multiple world championship titles while establishing himself as one of the brightest stars in winter sports. Dwyer has inspired countless athletes through her accomplishments on the Paralympic stage and her advocacy for adaptive sports and inclusion.

"Our community has a tremendous appreciation for athletic excellence, perseverance, and representing something larger than yourself," said Bryan Giese, Director of Marketing for the Lake Country DockHounds. "Olympics Night gives us the opportunity to celebrate athletes who have competed on the world's biggest stage while creating a fun and memorable experience for our fans."

Throughout the evening, fans can enjoy Olympic-themed entertainment, contests, and in-game promotions that celebrate the spirit of competition and international unity. The festivities begin with the Opening Ceremonies prior to first pitch, making it a can't-miss night for sports fans of all ages.

Tickets for Olympics Night are available now and can be purchased by visiting DockHounds.com.







American Association Stories from June 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.