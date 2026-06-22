Birds Use a Pair of Big Innings to Clinch Series

Published on June 21, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Cleburne, TX - The Sioux Falls Canaries used a pair of five-run innings to roll past Cleburne 13-6 Sunday evening in the rubber match of a three-game set.

The Railroaders scored twice in the bottom of the first and each team notched a run in their half of the second. Anthony Sharkas crossed home plate on a throwing error before Cleburne responded with an RBI single.

The Canaries scored five times in the top of the third and never trailed after that. Michael Curialle smacked an RBI single and Sharkas followed with a game-tying fielder's choice. Trevor Achenbach then drilled a three-run homerun to put the Birds in front for good.

The Railroaders fought back with a two-run homer in the bottom half to get within 6-5. Sharkas smacked an RBI single in the top of the fifth but Cleburne got that run back with an RBI double in the home portion of the sixth.

The 7-6 Sioux Falls advantage held until the Canaries broke the game open with five runs in the eighth inning. Scott Combs homered, Joe Vos added an RBI double, Curialle and Anthony Hall followed with back-to-back run-scoring singles and Sharkas tacked on a sacrifice fly before Cleburne could escape the jam.

Mason Minzey extended the lead with an RBI sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth and Charlie Hasty retired all three batters he faced in the bottom half on just nine pitches.

Curialle and Mike Hart each finished with three hits while Achenbach and Sharkas both drove in three runs. Christian Edwards tossed five strong innings to improve to 3-2 on the season.

The Canaries are now 19-16 overall and one game back of Kansas City for first place in the West Division. The Birds will open a three-game series at Kansas City Tuesday night.







American Association Stories from June 21, 2026

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