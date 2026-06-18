Canaries Outslug Sioux City to Win Series

Published on June 17, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries never trailed Wednesday night, topping rival Sioux City 13-11 in the rubber match of a three-game series.

The Canaries opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning when Trevor Achenbach drew a bases-loaded walk. Sioux City tied the game with an RBI double in the top of the second but the Birds responded with five runs in the bottom half. Michael Curialle ripped a two-run double and scored on a base hit from Mike Hart. Achenbach added a run-scoring single and Chris Kwitzer tacked on an RBI fielder's choice.

The Explorers fought back with two runs in the third inning but Sioux Falls once again had an answer, plating four runs in the home portion. Anthony Hall doubled to bring in a pair and Kwitzer knocked in two more with a single.

Sioux City got back in the game with a five-run fourth inning to get within 10-8. The Canaries struck for three more runs in the bottom of the fifth with Achenbach ripping an RBI double before Kwitzer drove in two with a double of his own.

The Explorers loaded the bases with one out in the seventh inning but Spencer Bauer induced a groundball double play to escape the jam.

Down to their final out, Sioux City got within two following a three-run homerun but a flyout during the next at bat ended the game.

Kwitzer, Achenbach, Curialle, Hart, Hall and Joe Vos each finished with two hits while Kwitzer drove in five. The Canaries (17-15) open a six-game roadtrip Friday night in Cleburne.







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