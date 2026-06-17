RedHawks-DockHounds Game Postponed Wednesday in Oconomowoc
Published on June 17, 2026 under American Association (AA)
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks and Lake Country DockHounds were rained out Wednesday evening at Wisconsin Brewing Company Ballpark.
Wednesday's game will be made up as part of a seven-inning doubleheader on Thursday, June 18.
Game 1 of the doubleheader is set to begin at 3:30 p.m.
Check out the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Statistics
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