Saltdogs Recover for Victory over Goldeyes

Published on June 17, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release









Lincoln Saltdogs outfielder Cam Phelts

(Lincoln Saltdogs) Lincoln Saltdogs outfielder Cam Phelts(Lincoln Saltdogs)

Lincoln, Nebraska - The Lincoln Saltdogs defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes, 7-5, Tuesday night at Haymarket Park, in the first of a three-game midweek series. Lincoln enjoyed a five-run lead after five innings, but, gave up five runs in the top of the sixth. However, the Saltdogs plated a run in the sixth and seventh innings and held the Goldeyes scoreless for the remainder of the game, to secure the victory.

Lincoln (11-17) scored seven runs, off eleven hits, committed no errors, and left seven runners on base. Winnipeg (12-17) had five runs, with eight hits, made one error, and left eight runners on base. The game lasted two hours and fifty minutes and was played in front of 2,176 fans.

The Saltdogs jumped on the board in the bottom of the first. Facing Winnipeg starter Luke Boyd, Lincoln's Cam Phelts led off with a walk, then stole second base. After a Nick Shumpert fly out to right advanced Phelts to third, Jake Hjelle grounded out to second, scoring Phelts, to make it a 1-0 Lincoln lead.

The biggest inning of the night for Lincoln came in the bottom of the third. Jacob Morrow and Cam Phelts led off the inning with back-to-back singles. Then, Nick Shumpert laid down a sacrifice bunt, to get runners to second and third. Two batters later, Jairo Pomares doubled, scoring both runners, to make it a 3-0 Saltdogs lead. Then, Connor Bagnieski reached on an infield single, and a throwing error allowed Pomares to score, to make it 4-0.

Lincoln added another run in the bottom of the fifth. With one out, Jake Hjelle doubled, then took third on a wild pitch. After Jairo Pomares was intentionally walked, Connor Bagnieski singled, scoring Hjelle, to back it a 5-0 Lincoln lead.

Winnipeg took advantage of free bases in the top of the sixth to come back and tie the game. Facing Lincoln relief pitcher Chandler Woolridge, Noah Marcelo was hit by a pitch. Then, three consecutive walks to Max Murphy, Jiandido Tromp, and T.J. Schofield-Sam, brought in Marcelo, to make it 5-1. Lincoln brought in Gabriel Jaramillo to pitch. The first batter, Ray-Patrick Didder, doubled, scoring Murphy and Tromp, to make it 5-3. Roby Enriquez drove in Schofield-Sam with a sacrifice fly to right, to make it 5-4. Then, Kevin Garcia singled, scoring Didder, to make it a 5-5 tie.

The Saltdogs responded in the bottom of the sixth. Facing Winnipeg reliever James Colyer, Jacob Morrow hit a one-out double. Then, Cam Phelts drew a walk. Two batters later, Jake Hjelle singled, scoring Morrow, to make it a 6-5 Lincoln lead.

Lincoln added another run in the bottom of the seventh. Facing Goldeyes relief pitcher Tasker Strobel, Lincoln's Jack Dragum hit a two-out solo home run to left field, to make it a 7-5 Lincoln lead, which would end up being the final score.

Saltdogs starting pitcher Foster Pace worked 5.0 innings, giving up no runs, off four hits, struck out four, and walked one. Chandler Woolridge faced four batters, and did not record an out, yielding four runs, and walked three. Gabriel Jaramillo (1-1) earned the win, in relief, pitching 1.0 inning, giving up one run, off two hits, and walked one. David Shaw pitched 1.0 inning, surrendering one hit. Zac McCleve worked 1.0 inning, giving up one hit and struck out two. Tyler Stasiowski (4) earned the save, pitching 1.0 inning and struck out three.

Winnipeg starter Luke Boyd pitched 5.0 innings, giving up five runs, four earned, off eight hits, struck out two, and walked three. James Colyer (0-1) took the loss in relief, pitching 0.2 innings, yielding one run, off two hits, struck out one, and walked one. Tasker Strobel pitched 1.1 innings, giving up one run, off one hit, and struck out one. Eli Saul pitched 1.0 inning and struck out one.

Offensively for Lincoln, Jake Hjelle was 2-for-4 and drove in two runs. Jairo Pomares was 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Connor Bagnieski went 3-for-3 with a run batted in. Jack Dragum was 1-for-4 with a solo home run. Jacob Morrow was 2-for-4.

For the Goldeyes, Ray Patrick-Didder was 1-for-4 with two runs batted in. Roby Enriquez was 0-for-3 and drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Kevin Garcia was 3-for-3 with an RBI.

Game two of the three-game series is Wednesday night. Newly acquired RHP Jacob Hughes will make his Lincoln Saltdogs debut on the mound. RHP James Bradwell (0-0, 9.00 ERA) will be on the mound for the Goldeyes. First pitch at Haymarket Park will be 6:35 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and on: www.aabaseball.tv.

Wednesday night's game is WIENER WEDNESDAY! sponsored by Fairbury Brand. Fans can get $2 hot dogs & play Baseball Bingo. It's also Bark in the Park sponsored by Raising Cane's and Graduate Hotels. In addition, it's the 25th Season 2001 rollback ticket prices night. For tickets, merchandise, and more information, visit: www.saltdogs.com.

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